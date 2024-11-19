Instant Takeaways From Hawks 109-108 Win Over Sacramento
The Atlanta Hawks were looking to bounce back from their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and they were facing the Sacramento Kings. Not only were they on the second night of a back to back, but minutes before tipoff, Jalen Johnson was ruled out. Atlanta was facing a Kings team that was missing DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Domantas Sabonis and they had to overcome a career night from reserve guard Keon Ellis and another solid game from one of the NBA's best guards, De'Aaron Fox.
So what are the big takeaways from tonight's win?
1. De'Andre Hunter continues to have a fantastic season
The Hawks are now 4-0 when De'Andre Hunter plays and he has been phenomenal to start the season. Tonight, Hunter scored 24 points on 9-15 shooting (4-8 from three) and made some clutch baskets in the fourth quarter. Hunter has made a huge difference this season for Atlanta and he continued that tonight.
2. Keon Ellis had a career game
With DeRozan, Sabonis, and Monk out, the Kings had to have someone step up. Not only were those guys out, but Keegan Murray fouled out in the fourth quarter. It turned out to a career night from Keon Ellis, who finished with 33 points on 9-15 shooting from three as well as pulling in six rebounds. Ellis was fantastic tonight, but the Hawks found a way to overcome it.
3. Dyson Daniels saved the day again
It was not one of his best games of the year, but Dyson Daniels did seal the game tonight with a steal on the final possession. Fox was going for the win and Daniels prevented him from doing so, preserving a big win for the Hawks.
4. Trae Young played the facilitator role tonight
Young did not do much scoring tonight, but he ended up having the most assists that any NBA player has had this season with 19, almost tying his career high. Young has been deferring more to his teammates to get them involved this season and it has payed off.
5. Not great nights for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Bufkin in their return
It was the first time that Bufkin had played all season and the first game for Bogdanovic since the opening game vs the Nets and it was shaky tonight for both. Bogdanovic had six points on 2-6 from three and Bufkin was 1-7 from the field. There is no need to panic, but it was a struggle for both players in their return.
6. Good night for Zaccharie Risacher
Risacher played 26 minutes tonight and scored 18 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-5 from three. Risacher also played solid defense tonight, as he typically does. He has done a lot of good things right this season, but scoring has been a bit of a struggle at times. It has to be encouraging for Risacher to see shots go in and for him to hold up defensively against some of the best players in the league.
7. Fourth quarter defense sealed the win
It was not pretty for either offense in the 4th, but the Hawks held the Kings to 15 points on 18% shooting, including 1-11 from three. After allowing the Kings to have a huge night from three, the Hawks defense showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter.