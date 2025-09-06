Five on Five: Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets
Many around the league and in the NBA media have lauded the Atlanta Hawks for the work they did this summer. They made aggressive moves and should be a vastly improved team. Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
At this time in the offseason, it's useful to see how the Hawks' expected starting lineup stacks up against the rest of the NBA. It makes the most sense to first compare them to their Eastern Conference counterparts before moving on to the West.
So, how does Atlanta's 2025-26 starting five compare to that of the Charlotte Hornets?
Point Guard: Trae Young vs LaMelo Ball
Although there aren't many guards who can match Young as a ball-handler and scorer, a healthy version of LaMelo Ball belongs in that conversation. His defensive effort is lackadasical and he's had a lot of trouble staying on the court, but his passing vision and combo of size and scoring are almost entirely unique. He ranked in the 96th percentile for AST% among all guards last season, which is very impressive. However, Young finished in the 100th percentile in the same stat and plays more games. Trae also has more of a postseason resume, so it's hard to put Ball over Young at this stage in their careers.
Advantage: Trae Young
Shooting Guard: Dyson Daniels vs Collin Sexton
Sexton may not be a great piece on a contender, but he's still a very useful player for most teams. The 6'3 guard shot a career-best 40.6% from deep on 4.3 attempts a game for the Jazz and averaged 18 points as a starter. He's a solid secondary ball-handler and should be an upgrade for the Hornets over what they had at that spot last year. That being said, Daniels is still the better player. He's one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball and has shown tons of growth as a ball-handler. Sexton might have a flashier skillset, but Daniels is the more complete player.
Advantage: Dyson Daniels
Small Forward: Miles Bridges vs Zaccharie Risacher
While Risacher came on in the second half of the season and looked like an excellent 3&D wing when playing off of Trae Young, Bridges is more proven and has been a capable third option in his career. He's a better defender than Risacher at the moment, so he has the edge on the young French forward in that department as well. I think Risacher can be better than Bridges, especially considering the veteran's struggles as a shooter and Risacher's play in EuroBasket. However, he needs more time to develop.
Advantage: Miles Bridges
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Brandon Miller
I think this is a surprisingly close matchup because both players have a ton of potential. Johnson is a phenomenal talent who can handle the ball, rebound at an elite level and even create some of his own offense. He's consistently struggled to stay healthy, but there's no doubt he's one of the best young forwards in the NBA. However, it's worth remembering how good Miller is despite only playing in 27 games last year. He's shown signs of being a high-level scorer and has tons of defensive flashes to go with it. I'd still give Johnson the advantage because he has an elite skill, but it's more of a conversation than one might expect.
Advantage: Jalen Johnson
Center: Kristaps Porzingis vs Ryan Kalkbrenner/Moussa Diabate
Kalkbrenner might be a solid starting center one day, but he's a rookie and hasn't faced anyone who brings the combination of rim protection and shooting Porzingis offers. Diabate is a great rebounder, but he's still growing on both ends of the court. Porzingis just put up 34 points and 19 rebounds in an elimination game for Latvia - there's no reason to doubt his ability to put up similar numbers against a thin Hornets' center group.
