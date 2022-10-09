Five Takeaways from Hawks Second Preseason Win Over Bucks

Skip to main content
Five Lessons Learned from Hawks Second Preseason Win

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Listing the five most important takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks 118-109 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi.
The trip to Abu Dabi was a major success for the Atlanta Hawks. The team balanced the rigors of training camp with the diplomatic obligations of representing the NBA on a global stage.

It's also a good feeling to sit at 2-0. Of course, preseason records mean almost nothing, but it's a sign that some things are working. Many hoops fans might have missed yesterday's noon tipoff because of college football or MLB Playoffs. No worries, because below are the five biggest takeaways from the Hawks' 118-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young

All-NBA point guard Trae Young put on a show in just 20 minutes of action. With a few stars sitting out, Young took it upon himself to put on a show for the fans in Abu Dhabi.

Young scored 31 points on 11-15 shooting (7-9 3PT) and dished six assists. It was more than just a hot shooting night. Young displayed his left-handed floater and passing abilities, plus he nutmegged Bobby Portis for good measure.

Dejounte Murray

As we mentioned earlier, a few key players for both teams sat out yesterday's game. Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second of three preseason games.

Additionally, Hawks' guards Dejounte Murray (back spasms) and Justin Holiday (rest) both missed Saturday's game. The good news is that neither issue appears to be serious. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan made it clear that he wanted to give his bench more time in the second game. 

De'Andre Hunter

It's just two games, but De'Andre Hunter already looks better than last season. The 24-year-old showed his ability to create on offense en route to scoring 21 points on 9-13 shooting. 

In two preseason games, Hunter has averaged 19 points on 65 FG%. Unless something changes in the next nine days, the 24-year-old is entering a contract season. So far, Hunter has made a good case for a contract extension.

AJ Griffin

Hawks fans were elated to see the team's first-round draft pick on the floor yesterday. AJ Griffin has missed time during training camp due to an ankle injury. However, the rookie logged 25 minutes in his NBA debut.

Griffin scored 13 points on 50 FG%, including 3-5 made three-pointers. Everyone knows the 19-year-old has a sweet shot, but it was nice to see him take the ball to the rim and finish strong yesterday as well.

Improved Play

Yesterday, the Hawks seemed to lack the energy and excitement they passed in the first preseason game. Perhaps due to the absence of Murray and Holiday. However, the biggest takeaway from the team's trip to Abu Dhabi is their improved play compared to last year.

Fans do not have to worry about this team finishing near the bottom of the league in defensive rating. With an improved defense should come more consistency. The Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

