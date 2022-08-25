Grading Every Offseason Move by Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Received: Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale.

Spurs Received: Danilo Gallinari, 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 pick swap, 2027 first-round pick.

Explanation: I wrote on June 29 that this was a home run trade for the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young gets a second All-Star to play beside. Even better, Murray's game perfectly complements Young's skillset and shortcomings.

At 6'4" with a wingspan of 6'10", Murray provides stifling perimeter defense and a dynamic secondary playmaker - two of the Hawks' biggest weaknesses in the 2021-22 season.

Even better, decreasing Young's usage rate could unlock a new version of 'Ice Trae.' In preparation for his new role, Young has worked with Stephen Curry's shooting coach on multiple occasions this summer. If the NBA thought guarding Young on the pick-and-roll was tough, wait until they have to chase him around screens.

One last point that has gotten overlooked is Murray's contract. The 25-year-old is under contract for two years and $34 million. That makes the constant triple-double threat the fifth-highest paid player on the Hawks roster. That's a lot of bang for your buck. The trade was a win-now move without paying a king's ransom.