Grading Every Offseason Move by Atlanta Hawks

Grading Every Atlanta Hawks Offseason Move
The summer of 2021 and summer of 2022 tell two different stories for the Atlanta Hawks. Last year, Atlanta's front office rewarded their young squad with new contracts thanks to a magical playoff run. This year, the roster underwent significant changes following an underwhelming season.
We have made it to late August, and the never-ending trade rumors seem to have finally ceased (for now). The Hawks roster appears set for Opening Night in October. So today, we grade every offseason move made by Atlanta's front office.
Hawks Offseason Grades
Letting Free Agents Walk - B+
Players Involved: Lou Williams, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarrot, Gorgui Dieng, Kevin Knox, Skylar Mays.
Explanation: Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, one of the prevailing talking points about the Atlanta Hawks roster was its depth. A question thrown around a lot at Media Day was if the team had too many players. Now, most of those reserve players are gone. The Hawks let six players walk in free agency; in most cases, that was a wise move.
But it is fair to worry about the departure of Delon Wright. The veteran point guard proved capable of managing the offense and playing stout defense when Trae Young was off the floor. When Wright was on the floor, the Hawks gave up 4.2 points fewer per 100 possessions.
Dejounte Murray Trade - A+
Hawks Received: Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale.
Spurs Received: Danilo Gallinari, 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 pick swap, 2027 first-round pick.
Explanation: I wrote on June 29 that this was a home run trade for the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young gets a second All-Star to play beside. Even better, Murray's game perfectly complements Young's skillset and shortcomings.
At 6'4" with a wingspan of 6'10", Murray provides stifling perimeter defense and a dynamic secondary playmaker - two of the Hawks' biggest weaknesses in the 2021-22 season.
Even better, decreasing Young's usage rate could unlock a new version of 'Ice Trae.' In preparation for his new role, Young has worked with Stephen Curry's shooting coach on multiple occasions this summer. If the NBA thought guarding Young on the pick-and-roll was tough, wait until they have to chase him around screens.
One last point that has gotten overlooked is Murray's contract. The 25-year-old is under contract for two years and $34 million. That makes the constant triple-double threat the fifth-highest paid player on the Hawks roster. That's a lot of bang for your buck. The trade was a win-now move without paying a king's ransom.
Aaron Holiday Signing - A+
Move: Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to a one-year, $1.9 million contract.
Explanation: Shortly after news broke that Delon Wright signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Washington Wizards, Atlanta's front office found a solid replacement.
While the Hawks did sacrifice size and veteran leadership, there is no arguing this is a better contract. Last season, Holiday's Per 36 stats were 15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, and 5.4 AST. Compared to Wright's Per 36 stats of 8.5 PTS, 5 REB, and 4.7 AST.
The two guards shoot similar percentages, but Holiday turns the ball over at a higher clip and does not play the same defense as Wright. However, when looking at the bigger picture, this is a cost-effective move by Atlanta's front office. The team will already have either Young or Murray on the floor at all times. So why do they need a costly third point guard?
Kevin Huerter Trade - B+
Hawks Received: Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, Top-14 protected first-round pick in 2024.
Kings Received: Kevin Huerter.
Explanation: There is no sugarcoating it - this trade hurt the Hawks offense. However, they added depth, defense, salary cap flexibility, and replenished their draft capital.
It was a shrewd move by Atlanta's front office, but that is part of the business of the NBA. The organization wants to avoid the luxury tax and the repeater tax in the future. While we hate to see 'Red Velvet' go, this trade was for the best.
Drafting AJ Griffin - I
Move: Hawks selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Explanation: It's too soon to say much about AJ Griffin, so this move gets an 'I' for incomplete. Yet again, Atlanta's front office selected a wing out of Duke with a questionable injury history. Where have we heard this before?
Hopefully, Griffin makes my grade look ridiculous this upcoming season. But he missed the 2022 NBA Summer League with foot soreness. Again it's Summer League, but I would be remiss if I did not point out that the No. 17 overall pick Tari Eason has enjoyed a tremendous summer with the Houston Rockets.
Signing Tyrese Martin - A
Move: Hawks sign Tyrese Martin to a two-year, $2.7 million contract.
Explanation: After knee-jerk reactions about trading down in the second round, the move looks amazing in retrospect. Tyrese Martin excelled in the 2022 NBA Summer League and was rewarded with a full NBA contract.
Of course, Summer League is not the NBA. It will be difficult for Martin to crack head coach Nate McMillan's rotation in his rookie season. But so far, it looks like the Hawks might have found a diamond in the rough.
Waiving Sharife Cooper - B+
Move: Hawks waived Sharife Cooper.
Explanation: Atlanta tendered a qualifying offer to Sharife Cooper in June, which he signed in July, before being waived a few days later. Cooper played less than 40 total minutes in his rookie season. However, he lit up the G League for the College Park Skyhawks.
Unfortunately, Cooper would not have seen an increase in playing time in his sophomore season. The roster already has three point guards, two of which are NBA All-Stars. The Hawks could get more use out of a two-way contract with a player who plays a different position. Additionally, I am confident Cooper will catch on with a team that needs another point guard.
Signing Frank Kaminsky - C
Move: Hawks signed Frank Kaminsky to a one-year, $2.4 million contract.
Explanation: The Hawks signed Frank Kaminsky to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract. That is almost the same deal that Gorgui Dieng signed with the San Antonio Spurs.
Dieng has been more productive than Kaminsky over the past few seasons. While Kaminsky has enjoyed his moments (such as his 31-point game for the Phoenix Suns last November), knee injuries have left the 29-year-old in a precarious position in the league. Atlanta's gamble will pay off if Kaminsky can stay on the court. But until then, the move warrants skepticism.
Signing Trent Forrest - A-
Move: Hawks signed Trent Forrest to a two-way contract.
Explanation: The Hawks had one final two-way spot available after waiving Sharife Cooper. Replacing an undersized point guard with a player who is 6'4" and has a proven NBA track record is a clear upgrade.
Forrest has played 1,067 minutes in the association compared to Cooper's 39 total minutes. It would be shocking if Forrest replicated his 12 minutes per game in Atlanta next season. But if the Hawks need their third-string point guard, Forrest is a reliable option.
