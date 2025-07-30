Hawks Acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis Tabbed As the 4th Best "Under The Radar " Move Of The NBA Offseason
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
Speaking of Porzingis, a recent article from CBS Sports NBA analyst Brad Botkin named him the fourth best "non-star" acquisition of the offseason:
"Atlanta had an extraordinary summer. Nickeil Alexander-Walker could just as easily be listed here, but he was one of the most coveted free agents (weak class, but still), so I'm going to focus on Kristaps Porziņģis, who could end up taking the Hawks to another level if he can stay healthy.
As mentioned above, size matters again in the NBA and the Hawks now have two centers in Onyeka Okongwu and Porziņģis who complement one another well enough to actually share the court rather than just swap in for one another (as was the case with Okongwu and Clint Capela).
Beyond that, Porziņģis' fit with Trae Young has nuclear potential. With Young's ability to get into the paint and Porziņģis popping well beyond the 3-point line, good luck surviving defensively in all that space and covering Jalen Johnson streaking to the rim. It doesn't matter what poison you pick. They're all deadly.
Defensively, imagine a closing lineup in which Young is surrounded by Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels and Porziņģis, who held opponents to a 42% conversion rate as the primary defender last season, a better mark than both Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis. That's pretty damn good, and it's Porziņģis who brings it all together on both ends.
The Hawks have built a team in specific support of Young. They've turned their wing defense into en elite, crack-covering unit, and now they have a top-shelf rim protector in Porziņģis. If Young can't win with this kind of team, as long as the collective health holds up, there isn't going to be anywhere else to point the finger."
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
Porziņģis owns a total of 909 career blocks, in addition to burying 950 career three-pointers, and is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900-or-more blocks and 900-or-more three-pointers and one of only five active players to do so. He has tallied 50+ triples and 50+ blocks in each of his nine NBA seasons, one of only five players in NBA history to secure at least 50 three-pointers and 50 blocks in nine consecutive seasons, per Elias Sports.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porziņģis has suited up for New York, Dallas, Washington and Boston. He has appeared in 28 playoff games (21 starts) across four postseasons, winning an NBA championship in 2024 with the Celtics.