Hawks Announce Starting Lineup For Tonight's Game vs Spurs
The Atlanta Hawks are about to tip off their next Summer League game and just announced their starting lineup for tonight's contest vs the Spurs: \
G- Nikola Djurisic
G- Zaccharie Risacher
F- Dylan Windler
F- Mouhamed Gueye
C- Rob Baker
All eyes were on Risacher Friday night and he did not disappoint. He had a very solid Summer League debut, scoring 18 points and showing a wide skillset that made him the No. 1 pick. For tonight, I am looking for Risacher to be more efficient on offense and to improve his off-ball defense.
Nikola Djurisic got the start at the point guard spot and he had flashes of high level passing ability, but shooting and free throw shooting were not very good. Like Risacher (and really the rest of the Hawks), I want to see Djurisic take better shots.
Mouhamed Gueye had a very sollid first game for Atlanta on Friday, scoring 17 points, grabbing four rebounds, and getting three steals. Gueye is hoping to be a real contributor to the Hawks roster this season and his upside flashed on Friday night. He has to work on staying out of foul trouble, but Gueye played physically, especially on defense.
Other players to watch the Hawks tonight include Keaton Wallace (who was just awarded a new two-way contract), Jarkel Joiner, E.J. Liddell, Miles Norris, Dylan Windler, and Rob Baker. Wallace showed great on-ball defense and all-around ability on Friday night, which is why he was awarded a two-way contract. Liddell had moments in the second half and I am curious to see if he gets more minutes tonight.
Overall, I want to see if the Hawks offense is better than it was on Friday. The Hawks defense was solid last game, but the offense struggled for most of the night. Windler was the only player who shot well from three and the Hawks are going to need better outside shooting if they want to get their first win tonight.