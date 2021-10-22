    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Hawks Embarras Mavericks in 113-87 Opening Night Win

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Hawks Embarras Mavericks in 113-87 Opening Night Win

    The Atlanta Hawks took care of business in the first regular season game.
    Author:

    No league does pomp and circumstance like the NBA. No organization throws a party like the Atlanta Hawks. In the first game of the season, the NBA, the Hawks organization, and their team all did their part to send the fans home happy.

    First and foremost, just before the game, a quarter-century-long mistake was corrected by the league. Hall of Famer and 'Human Highlight Film' Dominique Wilkins was named to the NBA's Top 75 Players list. Huge congratulations to Wilkins. We all know he is an all-time great player and commentator, but his genuine kindness and humanity far exceed his vertical. 

    By the time the game finally tipped off, the crowd was in a frenzy. Despite a slow shooting start, the Hawks took control in the second quarter and put the game away early in the second half. A well-rounded offensive output coupled with lockdown defense resulted in a total blowout.

    It was still the first game for everyone. New rule changes resulted in both Trae Young and Luka Doncic being justifiably unhappy with the officials. But in Jason Kidd's first game as the Mavericks head coach, his team looked unprepared. After halftime, you could hear them trying to pump one another up as they exited the locker room, but the energy was never there. 

    It's never wise to take too much from a one-game sample size - especially when it's Opening Night. But the Hawks played as if tonight was a playoff game. After the game, Coach McMillan praised the entire team's energy and defense from the jump, specifically the play of De'Andre Hunter. McMillan said of Hunter, "He really set the tone for us."

    Hunter's classmate, Cam Reddish, scored 20 points in 21 minutes. McMillan said that Reddish "played a beautiful game" and "tonight he showed he can play on both sides of the floor."

    Clint Capela also played 21 minutes since he is still on a minutes restriction. The big man grabbed 13 rebounds, 12 points on 6-6 shooting. Capela's counterpart, John Collins quietly accrued an efficient 16 points and 9 assists. Nothing new with either of those performances.

    As will be the case for the rest of their career, comparisons will be made between Young and Doncic. Young entered the arena wearing a shirt stating "Atlanta, Georgia Changed My Life." When asked about the shirt after the game, Young reiterated his love for the city and team before saying, "they traded up to draft me."

    The Hawks travel to Cleveland tomorrow to play the Cavaliers on Saturday evening. If tonight was any indication, it's going to be a great season in Atlanta. Stay locked in to AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

    No image description

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 19 PTS, 14 AST

    John Collins - 16 PTS, 9 REB

    Clint Capela - 12 PTS, 13 REB

    Mavericks Stats Leaders

    Luka Doncic - 18 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST

    Jalen Brunson - 17 PTS, 3 REB

    Tim Hardaway Jr. - 14 PTS, 2 REB

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    Hawks Players Attend Lou Williams Masquerade Party

    Hawks Debut New Uniforms on November 4

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) dunks behind Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Handle Mavericks 113-87 Win

    29 seconds ago
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after the game at the American Airlines Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Everything You Must Know

    9 hours ago
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

    13 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Adidas Trae Young Video Similar to Kobe Bryant Commercial

    Oct 20, 2021
    The NBA 75th Anniversary logo on a backboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Multiple Hawks Legends Named to NBA Top 75 Players

    Oct 20, 2021
    The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with State Farm for 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign in 2021-22 NBA Season.
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Plan 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign

    Oct 20, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
    News

    Trae Young Recreates Classic Reggie Miller Moment

    Oct 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Speaks Out On New Contract Extension

    Oct 19, 2021
    The Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young and John Collins must battle rivals for another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
    News

    2021-22 Regular Season, Playoff Predictions for Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 19, 2021