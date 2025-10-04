Hawks First Round Pick Gets Intriguing Stats Projection as Season Nears
The Atlanta Hawks have a team that is projected to be among the best in the Eastern Conference heading into the season and they have a lot of young talent combined with veteran help as well. Will there be any room for rookies to crack the rotation this season?
The Hawks traded back and selected Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell with the 23rd pick in April's draft and how he fits in with the team is an interesting discussion. Atlanta did not have a lot of frontcourt depth last season after Jalen Johnson went down and they are hoping that changes this year with the additions of Newell, Kristaps Porzingis, and the emergence of Mouhamed Gueye.
What will his role be?
It can be tough projecting rookies roles when they are picked in the 20's and playing on a team that is hoping to make a run to the NBA Finals. However, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley had this to say about Newell and what he could do for the Hawks this season:
"Newell, an Atlanta native who spent his one-and-done college season at Georgia, joins his hometown team with an NBA-ready set of finishing skills, defensive versatility and all kinds of energy. The question is whether he'll be able to actually showcase those abilities in a crowded frontcourt featuring Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu and newcomer Kristaps Porziņģis.
Newell might be able to carve out a niche reserve role, but that might be the extent of it, barring injuries of course.
Đurišić, who played for the College Park Skyhawks last season, likely has more G League duties ahead of him. He is a 6'8", offense-leaning forward with promising ball skills and shooting ability, but they need buffing, and his defense is a problem. Ndiaye, who's coming over from Real Madrid, is an energetic rebounder, finisher and defender, but at 6'8", he's undersized for a mostly interior player."
Will Be Tough To Find Playing Time
Because of the players the Hawks have in the frontcourt, it will be tough for Newell to find consistent time outside of possible injuries, which the Hawks hope to avoid. Newell is likely to be a project player this year and possibly take a bigger step next season.
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, Newell poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.