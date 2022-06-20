Skip to main content
Hawks in Trade Talks Involving Collins & Capela

The Hawks are looking at resetting their frontcourt.

Just last week, Atlanta Hawks team president Travis Schlenk attempted to quell the wild trade rumors surrounding his team. Schlenk said there was no major overhaul coming this off-season. That assertion does not track with all the reporting we are hearing from around the league.

In his latest article, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported three pieces of news we have not heard before. First, Lou Williams is not planning on retiring. The perennial Sixth Man of the Year Award winner still believes he has gas left in the tank after 17 NBA seasons.

But the two more important components of Charania's reporting involve Clint Capela and John Collins. According to the NBA Insider, the Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed deals around veteran centers, including Capela.

Charania said of Collins, "Sacramento general manager Monte McNair has engaged in conversations around Hawks forward John Collins — among a slew of other established, productive players in the market — but there has been no involvement of the No. 4 pick in the discussions centered on Collins."

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates with center Clint Capela (15) during a timeout in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

John Collins and Clint Capela were both recently signed to new deals in 2021.

Add the Kings to a growing list of teams interested in the 24-year-old forward. As of late, there have been multiple outlets reporting trade talks between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Hawks surrounding Collins and the No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

Despite what Schlenk wants us to believe, it feels like a major overhaul is coming to Atlanta. The team underperformed during the 2021-22 season and got embarrassed in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The NBA Draft is Thursday night, and it's safe to assume the Hawks will be aggressive in upgrading their roster. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

