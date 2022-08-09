Atlanta Hawks Odds of Landing Kevin Durant

August is the slowest month on the NBA calendar. Thankfully, the Brooklyn Nets are the gift that keeps on giving. Kevin Durant gave Nets owner Joseph Tsai the ultimatum of choosing between him or the general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Last night, Tsai tweeted his unwavering support of both Marks and Nash. Then, right on cue, a sportsbook known as BetOnline.ag released the teams with the best odds of landing the perennial All-NBA forward.

Surprisingly, the Atlanta Hawks have strong odds considering the front office went all in on Dejounte Murray last month. According to the sportsbook, the Hawks are tied for the eighth-best odds of landing Durant. Before free agency, the Hawks had the third-best odds.

The Hawks are tied with the New York Knicks for 16/1 odds or +2,000. The only teams ahead of the Hawks are the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and the Boston Celtics.

A lot would have to wrong (or go right, depending on how you view the situation) for Durant to start next season in Atlanta. No one can deny Durant's greatness, but trading for a 34-year-old player post-Achilles rupture is risky.

Kevin Durant dribbles past Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarrot. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

However, whatever the asking price is for Durant is too high. Despite NBA.com ranking the Hawks low in their offseason power rankings last week, the team's roster is much improved compared to last season.

Now is obviously not the time to blow up all of the hard work done by Atlanta's front office. We recently analyzed the Hawks' second unit, and fans should be pleased with what they see on the floor next season.

Fans should get the first look at the 2022-23 NBA schedule later next week. Then the team reports for training camp in late September. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

