Hawks Officially Announce They Acquired David Roddy + Other Assets In First-Ever Seven-Team Trade in NBA History
The first ever seven team trade in the NBA is now complete. While the Hawks played a minor role in this historic deal, they played a part nonetheless. Atlanta announced today that in the seven team trade that also involved the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets, they have acquired a 2031 2nd round pick swap (via Houston), cash considerations, and David Roddy, who played for the team in the early portion of last season.
As part of the seven-team trade, Atlanta has traded two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden to the Phoenix Suns.
“We’re grateful for everything Clint contributed to the Hawks over the last five-plus years, both on and off the court. In addition to being a great teammate and impactful defender, he is a world-class human being who always conducted himself with class and joy,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “We wish Clint all the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Capela, acquired by the Hawks on Feb. 5, 2020, from Houston, appeared in 330 games (313 starts) during his five seasons in Atlanta, averaging 11.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 26.5 minutes (.599 FG%). He leaves the Hawks ranked eighth all-time in franchise history in blocks (460) and offensive rebounds (1,343), 10th in defensive rebounds (2,399), 13th in double-doubles (167) and 15th in total rebounds (3,742).
The 6-10 center saw action in 26 playoff games (all starts) across three postseason runs with the Hawks, averaging 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes (.594 FG%). He appeared and started in all 18 of Atlanta’s postseason games during the club’s run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, notching 10.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 31.6 minutes (.603 FG%). He secured a 12-point, 19-rebound double-double in the team’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 win over Milwaukee, becoming the first Hawk since Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dikembe Mutombo to grab at least 19 boards in a playoff contest.
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.