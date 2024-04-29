Hawks Once Again Linked To High Upside Prospect In Latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft
The Atlanta Hawks are in the draft lottey for the first time since the 2020 draft and while they don't know where they are picking just yet (draft lottery is not until May 12th), there is a good chance that they end up picking at 10th. Atlanta has a 13.9% chance of moving into the top four and a 3% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick.
In several mock drafts over the past couple of months, the Hawks have been linked to G-League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis and that was the case today in Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's newest mock draft:
"Pro Comparison: Hedo Türkoğlu
Matas Buzelis' G League reel highlights a coveted mix of big-wing size and scoring versatility from on and off the ball. His physical tools and perimeter skill set create an enticing archetype that could sway teams to reach and remain patient in spite of his inconsistency.
Regarding his shooting, he'll have workouts to convince teams that his high school percentages were better indicators of his potential than his disappointing 27.3 three-point percentage with Ignite."
I think this would be a solid pick and I have Buzelis as No. 2 on my big board for the Hawks. The Hawks are a team that needs size at the forward positions and that is something that Buzelis provides. The biggest question about him right now is about his shooting. Before this season, he was shooting the ball well, but he only shot 27% this season for Ignite. There is a chance that Buzelis will be not there if the Hawks end up picking at No. 10, but this draft is going to be unpredictable in terms of where players could land. There is not a consensus top pick yet and this is considered a weak draft overall.
Here is a scouting report on Buzelis from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:
PLUSES
- "Versatile offensive player who can be used in any scheme because of his high feel as a passer. He isn’t a savant playmaker who will lead an offense, per se, but he’s the type of player who could thrive in a two-man game with other like-minded players.
- Boasts upside as a shooter. He’s fluid dribbling into his stepback from both midrange and 3, and he loves utilizing shimmies and ball fakes to create space from midrange. He shot far better from 3 as a high school senior than he has with the Ignite.
- Displays soft touch on in-between shots like hooks from the post or floaters. If a defender tries to take a charge, he can stop his dribble on a dime and just flip the ball up.
- Savvy player without the ball who communicates with teammates to help the offense flow and always looks for chances to cut. In a motion system, he’d thrive in dribble handoffs either as the person receiving or delivering the ball.
- Great transition player. He runs the floor hard, making himself available for kickouts. And since he can handle the ball himself, he’s always a threat to take it coast-to-coast or make a play off a rebound.
- Good team defender with a high motor and feel for off-ball help. He frequently logs weakside and chasedown blocks, in addition to altering shots."
MINUSES
- "Who is he really as a shooter? Buzelis was a streaky shooter until his final high school season, when he made 43.1 percent of his 3s, hitting a variety of shots off movement with smooth mechanics and a high release. But he’s back below 30 percent during the G League season.
- Loosey-goosey ball handler who has a negative assist-to-turnover ratio largely because he often gets stripped or dribbles into trouble. Even if he's not a primary playmaker who runs a heavy dose of pick-and-rolls, he needs to improve his handle.
- Finishing at the rim needs a lot of work. He shies away from his off hand, he struggles against contact, and he isn’t explosive without space to launch. There are times when he tries turning the corner on drives but he can’t dislodge his defender when driving due a lack of muscle.
- Subpar defender containing dribble penetration. He isn’t switchable against quicker players and he has a hard time fighting through screens.
- Needs to get significantly stronger, but he has a lanky frame. How much weight can he actually put on?"