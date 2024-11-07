Hawks Star Trae Young Has Message for New York Knicks Fans After Hawks 121-116 Win
The Atlanta Hawks got their best win of the season on Wednesday night when they defeated the New York Knicks 121-116. It was a hotly contested game and had an incredible atmosphere, with plenty of Knicks fans there to see their team lose to Trae Young and the Hawks. Young is no stranger to having big games and big moments vs the Knicks and has had some memorable interactions with them in the past. He added to that tonight when he was interviewed post game and had a message to their fans that were at the arena:
"I hope these New York fans find their way to the exits real, real quick. Boo, take your a** home."
While not known as one of the NBA"s better rivalries, the Knicks and the Hawks have produced memorable moments dating back to their first round playoff series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. This is only the first meeting between them so expect plenty more.
Just two nights removed from their worst loss of the season, the Hawks bounced back against one of the NBA's best teams. Atlanta defeated the New York Knicks tonight 121-116 and the biggest star of the game was the Hawks No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher has been doing a lot of the little things right for the Hawks, but scoring and shooting have been coming along slowly to start the year. Tonight, everything clicked for the Hawks No. 1 pick.
Risacher finished the game with 33 points on 11-18 shooting and 6-10 from three, while also grabbing seven rebounds, getting three steals, and not turning the ball over. It was the best performance by a rookie in the NBA this season and it came against one of the NBA's premier teams.
Risacher was not the only player who played well tonight. After getting off to a slow start, Trae Young finished with 23 points and 10 assists. Jalen Johnson flirted with a triple-double, scoring 23 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and handing out seven assists. It was the trio that carried the Hawks across the finish line and got them their biggest win of the year.
They had to withstand a barrage of threes from the Knicks though to be able to get it done. After a tough first quarter, New York had an onslaught of threes that nearly won them the game. The Knicks were 22-47 from three (47&%) and they still lost. Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge night with 34 points and 16 rebounds, but they did not get nearly enough from their star point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 21 points and four assists. It was not a bad game from Brunson, but Dyson Daniels was making life hard on him all game. Outside of Deuce McBride, the Knicks bench did not have anything tonight.
Overall, this was an excellent win for the Hawks in what was a playoff-like atmosphere in November. They hope they can carry that momentum into the upcoming part of their schedule and start to string some wins together.