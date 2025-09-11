Hawks Starting Lineup Receives Surprising Grade From Experts
If you are an Atlanta Hawks fan, hearing so much positive talk about your team might make you nervous.
The Hawks are not usually the team that is lauded for their offseason work, but you won't find many around the league that don't think Atlanta hit a home run this summer.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis, and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal, and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
While those additions will help make the Hawks a deep team, the starting lineup for Atlanta might not be much different from last season.
How good is the starting lineup?
The Hawks will still have Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson in their starting lineup and one of Onyeka Okongwu or Kristaps Porzingis. It is one of the most talented in the NBA, but where do they stack up against other NBA lineups? NBA analyst Grant Hughes gave the Hawks starting lineup a "B" after the offseason:
Lineup: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis
2024-25 Net Rating: N/A
"Onyeka Okongwu might be a little disappointed after coming on strong in the second half last year, but Porzingis has the greater potential to unlock the best version of the Hawks by providing elite spacing, shot-blocking and mismatch-smashing post-ups.
Atlanta would be wise to limit Porzingis' minutes and perhaps even shift away from him if the illness-induced inconsistency he showed last year persists.
This group has a chance to shred defenses if Daniels takes another small step forward offensively and if Risacher develops into a bona fide three-point threat after hitting 40.7 percent of his post-All-Star treys.
Johnson might be the key here, as he was breaking out prior to going down with a shoulder injury last season. A full, healthy season from the 23-year-old who averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 36 games last year could push Atlanta into the East's top four.
Keep in mind, depth is the real strength in Atlanta. New additions Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard join Okongwu to make up one of the better backup groups in the league."
Is Porzingis the key?
The key to taking this Hawks lineup from good to elite might be Kristaps Porzingis.
There might not be an offseason acquisition who makes a bigger impact for their team than Porzingis will for the Atlanta Hawks. While he has battled injuries in the past and will probably miss time at some point this season, his ability to stretch the floor and be a defensive presence in the paint is unlike anything the Hawks have had at the position and one could argue that Porzingis is the most talented teammate that Trae Young has ever paired up with in Atlanta.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
The Hawks have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and will be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.