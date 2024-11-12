Hawks vs Celtics: Three Best Bets For Tonight's Game
After a much needed two days off, the Atlanta Hawks are back on the court tonight in Boston against the defending champion Celtics. It is the first game of the 2024 NBA Cup and the winner is going to have a leg up on the rest of East Group C tonight. The big problem for the Hawks tonight is they are going to be facing Boston without their star point guard Trae Young. Young is going to miss tonight's game, meaning that Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher will have to pick up the slack tonight on offense. Look for Johnson to be the main creator on that end of the floor and I would suspect Keaton Wallace to get the start tonight in Young's place, though that is far from guaranteed.
Boston Could be down two key players as well. Both Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are questionable for the game tonight and Kristap Porzingis remains out.
What are some best bets for tonight's game?
1. Zaccharie Risacher over 1.5 made three's (-136)
In terms of shooting, it has been a bit up and down for Risacher this season, but I think he is going to have to shoot plenty for the Hawks to have a chance at keeping this game close. Boston is 13th in the NBA at three pointers allowed and I think Risacher can hit two tonight.
2. Jaylen Brown over 5.5 rebounds (-150)
In the seven games that Brown has played in for Boston this season, he has gotten at least six rebounds in six of them. This feels like a bit of a low number against a Hawks team that is only 21st in total rebounding.
3. Jalen Johnson over 5.5 assists (-150)
With Young out tonight, Johnson is going to have to be the main initiator and playmaker on offense. Johnson has gone over this number four times already this year and that is with Young playing, He certainly can do it tonight given the amount of times he will have the ball in his hands running the offense.
