Hawks vs Kings: Spread and Score Predictions
The Atlanta Hawks are back at State Farm Arena night and they are also going to be shorthanded against one of the NBA's better teams.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), Dyson Daniels (right hip flexor strain), De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management, Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), Cody Zeller (not with team) are all out for the Hawks tonight. That is two starters for the Hawks and they are down four of their top five ball handlers. This is a tough spot for the Hawks and it is going to take a lot for them to have a chance in this game.
The Hawk's offense was fine (not great) in the last game vs the Wizards, but the defense was horrible. The problem for the Hawks is that they are going against a far superior team tonight when they face the Kings. Another thing I have my eye on is the second half. If the game is close in the first half, can the Hawks find a way to finish? The fourth quarter has been horrible for the Hawks in the last three games and some of that, especially on Wednesday night, might be due to being so shorthanded and gassed late in the game.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 7th in the NBA in PPG, 13th in FG%, 19th in 3PA, 21st in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 20th in rebounding, and 21st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 13th in points per 100 possessions, 14th in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 14th offensive rebounding percentage, and 1st in free throw rate.
Atlanta is 28th in PPG allowed, 18th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in 3PA allowed, and 30th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks are 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions, and 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Sacramento has one of the more consistent profiles in the NBA. They are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 3rd in field goal percentage, 20th in three point attempts, 20th in three point percentage, 16th in free throw attempts, 30th in rebounding, and 8th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Kings are 6th in points per 100 possessions, 6th in effective field goal percentage, 6th in turnover percentage, 27th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 9th in free throw rate.
The Kings have been a much better defensive team over the past few seasons and they have held their last two opponents to under 100 points. Sacramento is 10th in PPG allowed, 13th in field goal percentage allowed, 17th in three-point attempts allowed, and 8th in three-pointFina percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Sacramento is 9th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 12th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Final Score Prediction
The Hawks are just short on guys right now. There is a chance that Young and Johnson could have huge games tonight and lead the Hawks to a victory, it is hard to see it currently with this team being sho shorthanded. The Kings are healthy and have the superior roster in this game and it will show as the game goes on.
Final Score: Kings 127, Hawks 118
