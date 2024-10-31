Injury Report: Hawks vs Kings
The Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings are going to play each other on Friday night and the Hawks are coming off of back to back losses to the Washington Wizards and three straight losses overall. They are one of the most injured teams in the league right now and that is not going to change tomorrow.
Atlanta just releasd their injury report for tomorrow and they are going to be missing the same players as Wednesday.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), Dyson Daniels (right hip flexor strain), De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management,Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), Cody Zeller (not with team) are all out,
This is is bad news for tomorrow night. The Hawks sorely miss Daniels, Hunter, and Bogdanovic right now and will be down four of their top five ball handlers tomorrow for the second straight game. Look for David Roddy to get the start again and for Keaton Wallace to get the backup point guard minutes.
The Hawks are currently giving up the most three point attempts per game and the highest field goal percentage in the NBA right now. In the second half of both games against the Wizards, it was arguably the biggest reason they lost. In game one, Washington shot 48% from three and on Wednesday night, they shot 42%.
After the game, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was talking about the Hawks struggles with that, as well as the 36-point third quarter that the Wizards had on Wednesday:
"They've got some guards that we had a hard time staying in front of consistently and it's hard when the ball is driven into the paint. It's hard to get rotations and get to shooters and the thing that we have to, you know, really be mindful be mindful of some of those things that we have more control over, whether it's getting back on defense, and those are consistent themes for us that I think we care about and we're working on, but when they've made runs, those are usually the things, not getting stops and then converting the other way, and that's a collective thing.
Both, you know, they've shot the ball well against us, you know, if you're shooting 42% from three, but those were open shots. I thought when our offense sputtered, you know, they were converting And they run. They do a good job of that. So we need more in those situations. And right now, I just want to see us compete. And I thought we did that."
Atlanta led by eight at the half, but it quickly disappeared for the second straight game and the Wizards got hot from three. In the second half, Washington shot 60% from the field and 47% from three. In the fourth quarter alone, Washington shot 70% from the field and 67% from three. Jonas Valanciunas, Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert, Bub Carrington, and Jordan Poole were all in double digits in the second half. The Hawks were without their top defenders in Dyson Daniels and De'Andre Hunter, but allowing the Wizards to do the same thing to you in the second half as they did Monday is inexcusable. Atlanta has improved on defense by most metrics, but the three-point defense is the worst in the NBA right now.
Additional Links:
RECAP: Wizards Use Another Strong Second Half-Run To Defeat Atlanta 133-120
Atlanta Hawks Make Important Contract Decisions On Dyson Daniels and Kobe Bufkin