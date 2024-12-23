Hawks vs Timberwolves: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Today's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have lost their last three games and will hope to reverse that tonight vs Minnesota. Atlanta has home games this week against the Timberwolves, Bulls, and Heat and Atlanta needs to find a way to get back on track.
After being one of the best teams in the NBA last season, Minnesota is currently 10th in the Western Conference. They are 14-13 coming into this game and look like they still are figuring out how to fit Julius Randle into the team and their style of play. Anthony Edwards has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, averaging 25.6 PPG while shooting 45% from the field and 42% from three. The Timberwolves still have one of the best defenses in the NBA and the Hawks will have their work cut out from them.
The big question for the Hawks of course is the status of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Without Young on Saturday vs Memphis, the offense was shut down against the Grizzlies elite defense. If he is out again, the Hawks are going to have to find a way to create offense without him. The bench depth will take a big hit if Bogdanovic is out.
Game Preview
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 21st in 3PA, 21st in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 13th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 19th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Minnesota is not the worst offensive team in the league, but it is not a strength for them. The Timberwolves are 23rd in PPG, 18th in FG%, 5th in three point attempts, 13th in 3P%, 25th in free throw attempts, 25th in rebounding, and 21st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Minnesota is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 16th in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 21st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 17th in free throw rate.
Defensively, Minnesota is one of the leagues best, but they are not quite as dominant as they were last year. The Timberwolves rank 4th in PPG allowed, 8th in FG%, 3rd in three point attempts allowed, and 4th in three point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Minnesota is 5th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 5th in effective field goal percentage.
If Young does not play, who starts for Atlanta? Vit Krejci started last game, but only played 19 minutes and scored seven points. Keaton Wallace played more minutes than Krejci and might be a better fit alongside the rest of the roster than Krejci and he can remain coming off the bench. If Young is out, it will be interesting to see how Quin Snyder handles this.
While Dyson Daniels is not an elite offensive player by any means, it might be better if the offense ran through him at times. He did a very good job of it when Young was out against Boston earlier in the year, but Atlanta opted not to do that on Saturday. Daniels will be tasked with guarding Anthony Edwards tonight as well. If Young is out, a lot will have to be asked of him in this game.
It was more of the same from Zaccharie Risacher against the Grizzlies. He shot 43% from the floor and scored 10 points and is still coming along offensively. This will be a tough matchup for him tonight, but they will need his defense, which has been good this season.
If Young is out, the Hawks will have to get a more efficent game from Jalen Johnson. Johnson scored 13 points on 4-12 shooting and also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. He is the primary shot creator with Young off the floor and the Hawks top option on that end.
Clint Capela and Larry Nance will be the center duo again for Atlanta tonight and they will have their work cut out for them going against the duo of Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. After a fantastic game vs the Spurs, Nance scored seven points and went 1-6 from three. Capela will have to keep Gobert off the boards tonight.
If there was one bright spot from the Grizzlies blowout, it was that De'Andre Hunter kept playing well. He scored 26 points on 9-14 shooting and it is becoming pretty normal for Hunter to have performances like this. Can he do it again against a tough Minnesota defense?
The Hawks are capable of having a good defense performance against Minnesota, but their three point defense is shaky enough and Minnesota takes the fifth most three point attempts in the NBA. Atlanta has to keep the turnovers down, beat Minnesota on the glass, and don't lose the three point battle by a large margin.
Injury Report
Trae Young (right heel contusion) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) are questionable while Onyeka Okongwu (knee) is out.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Minnesota is a four point favorite tonight against the Hawks and the total is set at 223.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hawks:
G- Vit Krejci
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Clint Capela
Timberwolves
G- Mike Conley
G- Anthony Edwards
F- Jaden McDaniels
F- Julius Randle
C- Rudy Gobert
