Hawks vs Timberwolves: Injury Report
The Atanta Hawks have lost their last three games and will hope to reverse that tomorrow night vs Minnesota. Atlanta has home games this week against the Timberwolves, Bulls, and Heat and Atlanta needs to find a way to get back on track. Ahead of their matchup vs the Timberwolves, the Hawks have just released their injury report.
Trae Young (right heel contusion) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) are questionable while Onyeka Okongwu (knee) is out. Young was questionable for last night's game vs Memphis and ended up not playing. If Young and Bogdanovic are out tomorrow, it will be a big uphill battle for the Hawks to win vs Minnesota.
After surging to 5th place and getting to the NBA Cup Semifinals, the Hawks have hit a bit of a rough patch. They lost in overtime to San Antonio on Thursday and were blown out by Memphis on Saturday night (with Trae Young inactive) and now the Hawks are 7th. Atlanta has a big matchup vs Minnesota on Monday and then two big games vs the Bulls and the Heat. Atlanta is competing with Miami and Chicago in the standings and could use wins over them.
Cleveland might have two losses to Atlanta, but they are still at the top of the conference. The Cavs are cruising right now and only Boston appears to be a real threat to catch them in the standings. The Knicks are playing well, but have struggled against some of the better teams they faced.
Orlando and Milwaukee are 4th and 5th in the East and the Magic are trying to hold on to their place without Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The Bucks have been playing well and won the NBA Cup and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a legitimate MVP candidate. After winning three in a row, Miami has now dropped three straight and rumors continue to swirl around Jimmy Butler and a potential trade.
Indiana has won three in row and is starting to look like a team that could get into the top six. Chicago and Detroit make up the bottom of the play-in bracket.
Brooklyn appears to headed toward further tearing down their roster and the 76ers look to make a move up if they can stay healthy. Things are looking grim for Charlotte, Toronto, and Washington.
Eastern Conference Standings (12/22)
1. Cleveland Cavaliers: 25-4
2. Boston Celtics: 22-6
3. New York Knicks: 18-10
4. Orlando Magic: 18-12
5. Milwaukee Bucks: 15-12
6. Miami Heat: 13-103
7. Atlanta Hawks: 14-15
8. Indiana Pacers: 13-15
9. Chicago Bulls: 13-16
10. Detroit Pistons: 12-17
11. Brooklyn Nets: 11-17
12. Philadelphia 76ers: 9-17
13. Charlotte Hornets: 7-21
14. Toronto Raptors: 7-21
15. Washington Wizards: 4-22
