Hawks vs Wizards: Spread and Final Score Predictions
After dropping their first game of the year last night to Oklahoma City, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a quick bounce back tonight when they host the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena. This is the first of two matchups between the two teams this week and Washington provides an opportunity for the Hawks to get their third win of the season. Washington was projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year and through two games, they have looked like it.
It was a tough game all-around Sunday for the Hawks, but Washington and Oklahoma City could not be more different as teams. The Hawks should have an easier time scoring the ball against this defense.
Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists last night vs OKC, but he also had 10 turnovers. The Thunder had a lot of different defenders to throw at Young and give him problems, but he is facing the worst defense in the league tonight. Young should be able to carve up the Wizards.
Dyson Daniels had moments on defense last night, but it was rough on offense. After two fantastic games to start the year, Daniels had seven points on 3-11 shooting and was a team worst -25 when on the floor. Daniels has taken the tough assignment on defense each night, guarding players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LaMelo Ball, and Cam Thomas. Washington does not have a player like that, but I would suspect he guards Jordan Poole tonight.
The Hawks could have used De'Andre Hunter last night vs the Thunder and his status for tonight's game is not known at the time of this being written. Zaccharie Risacher made his first NBA start last night and did some good things. He scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting (0-2 from three) and grabbed six rebounds. It was good for Risacher to get the start and get experience against one of the NBA's best teams and if Hunter is out again, Risacher could get another start.
It was another tough night for Jalen Johnson, adding to what has been a tough start to his season. Johnson scored seven points on 3-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. It is by no means time to panic yet, but Johnson has not started off as strong as many (including myself) predicted. Playing the Wizards can cure all though and it could be a get-right game for him.
Onyeka Okongwu is out for tonight's game and that likely means a rotation of Clint Capela and Larry Nance.
The bench was solid, but some areas of concern still popped up. The Hawks relied on Vit Krejci with Young off the floor and again, there mixed results. The Hawks are hoping that Kobe Bufkin can fill the role with Young off the floor, but he is injured and no timetable for return has been given. If he can't get back soon, the Hawks may want to find a solution.
David Roddy and Garrison Matthews were two bright spots last night vs Oklahoma City. Matthews had 14 points off the bench and shot 4-8 from three while Roddy scored 10 points on 4-5 shooting from the floor. Roddy got minutes due to Hunter not playing and he will likely do so again if Hunter is out.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Where to Watch: Fanduel Sports Network Southeast
Injury Report
De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (injury management, left big toe), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), and Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) are out.
Saddiq Bey and Malcolm Brogdon are out for the Wizards.
Final Score
I think that Washington is the worst team in the NBA on paper, but that does not mean that they can't play spoiler on any given night. The Hawks should be able to score at will on them with Young leading the way and I expect a bounce back game from Johnson. If they can keep the turnovers down and defend the three-point line, this should be a big win for Atlanta.
Final Score: Hawks 131, Wizards 116