Injury Report: Hawks vs Blazers
The Atlanta Hawks are set to begin a four-game road trip tomorrow night in Portland and ahead of their matchup with the Blazers, Atlanta has released its injury report.
Vit Krejci (right adductor strain) is questionable, Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) is doubtful, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management), and Cody Zeller (not with team) are out. Hunter is being held out of tomorrow's game due to it being the start of a back-to-back according to the AJC's Lauren Williams.
It is good news for the Hawks that both Krejci and Bufkin have had their statuses changed. It looks like Krejci might have a chance to play tomorrow night vs the Blazers, while it still might be a little bit before Bufkin is ready to rejoin the court. Krejci gives the Hawks another player with length and athleticism who can stretch the floor.
There is a good argument one could make about Dyson Daniels being the most impactful addition in the NBA this offseason. Daniels leads the league in steals and deflections and has made a huge difference for the Atlanta Hawks on that end of the floor. The Hawks are still figuring everything else out on defense, but Daniels has raised the intensity levels of the team in a big way and is starting to get attention for how he is playing. After the game last night, Hawks star point Trae Young had a lot of praise for Daniels, something that has become a regular occurence after the Hawks:
"Yeah I mean I see first team defense I mean as many years as he wants to, as many years as he's playing and yeah I mean you're going to see what he's able to do now that he has the opportunity to play a lot. I mean, offensively, it's not forced on him. He doesn't have to force anything. He just allows the game to come to him and that's what makes it easier for everybody. I mean, I can shoot not really good at all and he can still go out here and play really well just because he's letting the game come to him and just playing off each other, off us, offensively and defensively, we're just playing on him. So I mean, that's what we love from him."
Keep a close eye on Daniels tomorrow night vs the Blazers, as he is likely going to be matched up with Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. Daniels has been an incredible addition to the Hawks and he is getting better with each game.
