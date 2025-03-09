Injury Update: Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Returns To The Court After Leaving Briefly Due to Injury
The Atlanta Hawks are locked in a battle with the Indiana Pacers tonight, but in the third quarter, Atlanta point guard Trae Young went down with an injury and was taken to the locker room. Young was being guarded by Indiana's Quenton Jackson and fell down and was in visible pain.
Young went to the locker room briefly, but is now back on the court for the Hawks in the fourth quarter vs the Pacers. Keaton Wallace, who had not played yet tonight or been in the Hawks rotation as of late, came into the game shortly after Young went to the locker room. Atlanta led the Pacers 95-88 at the end of the third quarter. Young was leading the Hawks with 26 points when he went down with his injury. The Hawks said Young suffered a left quad contusion.
The offense was locked in the entire first quarter for the Hawks. Young finished with 13 points in the quarter and he got help from Caris LeVert, who came off the bench to score 10 in the opening quarter, shooting 4-5 from the field. Atlanta shot 65% from the field in the opening quarter, including 50% from three.
The Hawks closed the half strong and Young capped off one of the best halves of his career with a bucket with one second on the clock. Atlanta led Indiana 69-52 at the half and Young led the way with 26 points, tied for the second-most points in a single half in his career and the most points in a first half in his career. Atlanta shot 60% from the field and 40% from three. LeVert had 13 points and Okongwu had a near double-double in the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds.
