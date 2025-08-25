Insider Provides Interesting New Angle To Trae Young-Hawks Extension Talks
Since the start of the month, there have been a number of extensions to high-profile NBA players. Mikal Bridges, Luka Doncic, and yesterday, De'Aaron Fox, have all signed big extensions with their respective teams, but there has been one notable omission, and that is Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young. Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, but there has not been a deal as of yet.
New Angle Of Extension Talks
It has been reported on throughout the offseason that the Hawks were unlikely to give Young the extension and in a new update yesterday from prominent NBA insider Marc Stein, there was a bit of a new development in the reasoning for the Hawks and why they are waiting on an extension with Young:
"Jake recently wrote at length about Trae Young's future with the Hawks and how the parties appear poised to play out the season ahead before Young either decides to become a free next summer or the sides choose down the road to engage on contract extension talks that were tabled this summer.
Addendum from me: I'm told that the Hawks are eager to see more of Young alongside versatile swingman Jalen Johnson — who was limited to 36 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury — as they make determinations about their big-picture future. Atlanta will have both Johnson and Porziņģis flanking Young next season and expect further development from the promising duo of Most Improved Player award winner Dyson Daniels and 2024's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher."
Pressure on Young?
Is there pressure on Young heading into the season because he does not have a contract extension?
Wanting to see more of Young alongside this young core is reasonable. Daniels, Risacher, and Johnson all appear to be great fits alongside him and should give the Hawks a good core to move forward with.
It sounds like next summer is going to be the summer of Trae Young and this season will be a big indicator of how things could go.
If the Hawks can make a deep playoff run behind Young, it will be hard not to give him the max extension. The Hawks have built what appears to be the perfect team around Young, and there is going to be pressure on him to deliver for Atlanta in 2025-2026. It does not all fall on Young, but he has to show that he is worthy of a max extension. In the era of the second apron, teams cannot have players on max contracts if they are not sure about their ability to be a championship-caliber player.
Young is going to be one of the most interesting players to watch in the NBA this season for all of the reasons listed above. Let's see what he and the Hawks have in store. This team has the talent in place to make a deep playoff run, and for the first time in a few years, there are expectations around this team.