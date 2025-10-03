Is Trae Young A Defining Player in This Upcoming NBA Season?
Trae Young is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, but there is no denying the impact that he has on the Atlanta Hawks, especially on offense. Young is one of the best offensive playmakers and shot creators in the NBA, but this is going to be a big season for him.
After this season, Young has a player option that he can exercise and become an unrestricted free agent, and so far, the Hawks have been reluctant to give him that. Don't mistake that for non-belief in Young, though. Atlanta has constructed what might be the perfect roster around him in the hope of him leading the franchise to heights it has never seen. With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell to a core of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher, Young has a chance to put together his best season yet.
Huge Implications For This Season
Young is going to be one of the most watched players this season, not just because of his contract status but because the Hawks are looked at as potential contenders in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has seemingly put together the perfect roster around him to make the kind of run that they have been searching for in the past couple of years.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps named Young as one of the most defining players of the upcoming season:
"Not too long ago, Young would have been seen as an automatic candidate for a maximum extension. But those days were before the current collective bargaining agreement. Since the spring of 2023, teams are more hesitant to hand out that type of deal.
Atlanta is entering the most anticipated Hawks season in years after a lauded offseason under new lead basketball decision-maker Onsi Saleh, which could drive Young's market in free agency next summer if the two sides don't come to an agreement.
We could be entering a new era of team building and spending in the NBA, and Young's deal could be at the epicenter of it."
Young not worried about extension
The Atlanta Hawks opened up training camp this week and when asked about his lack of a contract extension, Young did not seem to be bothered by it:
"I don't know if the word disappointment, I don't know maybe, I am just so focused on and I am more happy about the team that we got this year, I am blessed bro. I was not stressing, if something happened, it happened, but it didn't and I still got time and obviously everyone knows what my situation is going into the future so for me, I am focused on this team, I am focused on right now, I am blessed. I got a great team going into this season and one that you can't really say that I have had so I am even more excited on that so who knows what the future holds but right now I am here and I am present."
If the Hawks meet expectations, this is going to be a storyline worth revisiting obviously, but Young has to lead them there first.