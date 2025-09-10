Jaylen Brown Does Not Dismiss The Idea of One Day Playing For The Atlanta Hawks: "You Never Know"
Today, Jaylen Brown made headlines as he made an appearance on the "Big Tigger Morning Show" and discussed the possibility of playing for his hometown team the Atlanta Hawks. In the interview, Brown was asked if he would ever consider playing for the Hawks and here's what he had to say:
“You never know… Nah, I feel you. Nah, I think my grandma would, too… but you never know. We’ll see.”
Hometown Hero
Brown was raised in Atlanta, specifically in the Marietta area, and still resides there, as his grandmother still lives in the area. He frequently makes appearances to speak to kids about his journey to the NBA. However, Brown, as we know, still finds himself in Boston where he and the team are in a bit of a crossroads as the team has lost co-star Jayson Tatum due to a torn Achilles and as a result, were forced to make moves that gear towards more of a retooling.
This isn't the first time Brown has found himself linked to the Hawks, as two seasons ago, when the Celtics played Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs, he talked about attending his first Hawks game at the age of seven and what it meant to play against his hometown team.
"I remember my first Atlanta Hawks game, I was 7 years old... I was sitting in the nose bleeds... there's probably a kid sitting up there today watching me, feeling the same way I was feeling back then."
With the Celtics' championship window being up in the air, a potential move for Brown to Atlanta is possible based on the moves they made this offseason. One of the moves, however, involved Kristaps Porzingis being traded to Atlanta from Boston this summer after the team flamed out in the playoffs against the New York Knicks. Adding Brown to this mix could easily create a championship core, but in Boston, Brown will likely be relied on as the first option this season, which will be the first time he has been the sole option with such a young roster turnover.
If Brown were in Atlanta, it would make for a fun, dynamic, and athletic team that would be considered must-watch television. From Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Porzingis, and Brown could easily be amongst the favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference, and potentially be favorites to win the NBA championship. Where Brown would fit most with this Hawks team, in particular, is his ability to be a leader, another high-level scorer, and his defensive identity would give the Hawks what they are looking for.
Hawks fans were buzzing about the news on social media and were actually not super fond of the idea. Let's take a look at some of the reactions they had:
In the meantime, however, Brown will remain a Celtic; however, for Atlanta, having the opportunity to have a potential hometown hero playing for the Hawks has gone from being a dream to a possible reality.