Latest Hawks Trade Buzz Surrounding John Collins, Clint Capela

The 2022 NBA Draft is this Thursday night, and the trade talks are reaching new heights. NBA insider Marc Stein further solidified what fans already expected - the Hawks are actively working on a blockbuster trade.

There are several key takeaways from Stein's article. First, let's start with John Collins, who has been at the center of every trade rumor for two years. According to Stein, the likelihood of a Collins trade "is as high as it's ever been." The veteran reporter added, "I've been advised that relocation for Collins this offseason is pretty much expected now."

Stein believes Clint Capela is less likely to be traded than Collins. Stein cites Capela's close relationship with All-NBA point guard Trae Young. "Capela has been described to me a true Young favorite." Stein clarifies that doesn't mean Capela is untouchable, but Atlanta's front office would have to make a clear upgrade (i.e., Rudy Gobert Deandre Ayton) to part with a player so close to Young.

Trae Young and Clint Capela maintain a strong work relationship. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One final interesting piece of news involves a failed trade between the Hawks and the Pistons. Apparently, the Hawks did not like the trade framework of Jerami Grant for Bogdan Bogdanovic and the No. 16 draft pick.

It's been a busy morning for Hawks fans. Earlier, Shams Charania of The Athletic cited recent trade talks with the Kings and Timberwolves. Despite all of the reports from multiple outlets, Atlanta's front office maintains that no major overhaul is coming this summer.

With the hours dwindling before the start of the NBA Draft, you can expect more enticing rumors to surface. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

