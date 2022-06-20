Latest Hawks Trade Buzz Surrounding John Collins, Clint Capela

Skip to main content
John Collins More Likely to be Traded Than Clint Capela

John Collins More Likely to be Traded Than Clint Capela

NBA insider Marc Steins provides more trade buzz.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

NBA insider Marc Steins provides more trade buzz.

The 2022 NBA Draft is this Thursday night, and the trade talks are reaching new heights. NBA insider Marc Stein further solidified what fans already expected - the Hawks are actively working on a blockbuster trade. 

There are several key takeaways from Stein's article. First, let's start with John Collins, who has been at the center of every trade rumor for two years. According to Stein, the likelihood of a Collins trade "is as high as it's ever been." The veteran reporter added, "I've been advised that relocation for Collins this offseason is pretty much expected now."

Stein believes Clint Capela is less likely to be traded than Collins. Stein cites Capela's close relationship with All-NBA point guard Trae Young. "Capela has been described to me a true Young favorite." Stein clarifies that doesn't mean Capela is untouchable, but Atlanta's front office would have to make a clear upgrade (i.e., Rudy Gobert Deandre Ayton) to part with a player so close to Young.

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young and Clint Capela maintain a strong work relationship.

One final interesting piece of news involves a failed trade between the Hawks and the Pistons. Apparently, the Hawks did not like the trade framework of Jerami Grant for Bogdan Bogdanovic and the No. 16 draft pick. 

It's been a busy morning for Hawks fans. Earlier, Shams Charania of The Athletic cited recent trade talks with the Kings and Timberwolves. Despite all of the reports from multiple outlets, Atlanta's front office maintains that no major overhaul is coming this summer.

With the hours dwindling before the start of the NBA Draft, you can expect more enticing rumors to surface. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

John Collins, Clint Capela linked to Kings, Timberwolves

Schlenk: No Major Overhaul Coming

Bogdan Bogdanovic Out 3 Months Following Knee Surgery

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Latest Hawks Trade Buzz Surrounding John Collins, Clint Capela

By Pat Benson57 seconds ago
Health updates for Atlanta Hawks players Clint Capela and John Collins
News

Hawks Trade Rumors: John Collins to Kings & Clint Capela to Timberwolves

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 5

By Pat BensonJun 19, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) (left) talks with assistant coach Chris Jent center prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at State Farm Arena.
News

Lakers Hire Hawks Assistant Coach Chris Jent

By Pat BensonJun 18, 2022
Panel at Hawks x Papa Johns Inclusive Leadership Workshop.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks, Papa Johns Host Leadership Workshop for College Students

By Pat BensonJun 18, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

One Year Ago Today: John Collins Puts Joel Embiid on Poster

By Pat BensonJun 18, 2022
Image of the Peachtree colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1
Culture

Trae Young Hoops in Unreleased Adidas Shoe

By Pat BensonJun 17, 2022
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.
News

Oddsmakers Low on Hawks, Trae Young Chances in 2023

By Pat BensonJun 17, 2022