Kaiser Permanente Georgia Announces New Partnership With Atlanta Hawks
Kaiser Permanente Georgia today announced a partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the team’s Official Commercial Health Plan Provider. The collaboration aims to raise awareness about the importance of physical fitness, mental health and healthy eating, promoting healthier lifestyles across the Atlanta community.
“We are so thrilled to launch this cornerstone partnership with Kaiser Permanente Georgia,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks’ President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer. “We share a belief in uplifting the Atlanta community, and we are looking forward to partnering and developing meaningful platforms that inspire and promote a healthier lifestyle.”
The partnership will officially launch later today (Wednesday, Oct. 16th) at the Decatur Family YMCA, where Kaiser Permanente will distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to underserved families. The event is particularly timely as many local families will be on fall break and unable to access school-provided meals.
“Kaiser Permanente is excited to partner with the Atlanta Hawks, an organization that shares our mission to improve the health and well-being of Georgians,” said Pam Shipley, Regional President at Kaiser Permanente Georgia. “This collaboration allows us to take action on important issues like food insecurity, mental health and physical fitness, reaching more people and providing tools for healthier more active lives.”
As part of the partnership, Kaiser Permanente Georgia will donate supplies to local YMCAs including basketballs, coolers and T-shirts, further promoting physical activity and proper hydration. Kaiser Permanente will also be featured at Hawks basketball games throughout the season with in-game branding, enhancing their message of health and wellness. The Hawks and Kaiser Permanente Georgia will work together on free, year-round health and wellness pop-up activations aimed at breaking down barriers to healthcare access and promote a holistic approach to wellness.
Kaiser Permanente Georgia is deeply committed to community health and has made significant investments to support wellness initiatives across the state. Recently, they contributed $150,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank as part of its Food as Medicine program, which provides fresh and nutritious food to those in need.
The Hawks were assisted by Excel Sports Management on the partnership opportunity.
