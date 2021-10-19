Kevin Huerter Speaks Out On New Contract Extension

    • October 19, 2021
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Kevin Huerter Discusses New Contract Extension With Hawks

    'Red Velvet' is content after inking his new deal.
    Yesterday Kevin Huerter hit another buzzer-beater, only this time the last-second shot took place off the court. Just before the 6:00 pm deadline for contract extensions, news broke of his agreement with the Atlanta Hawks on a contract extension. The deal is for four years, $65 million.

    Today, reporters were able to catch up with 'Red Velvet' at practice. Huerter told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic that he was prepared to enter restricted free agency next summer, even though that wasn't something he wanted to do. When speaking with Kirschner, Huerter put his new contract into perspective:

    The 2018 first-round draft pick heaped praise upon the organization that drafted him when speaking with Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Huerter was quoted as saying, "We signed a lot of people to a lot of money this offseason… As players, it speaks a lot. They kind of put their money where their mouth was."

    Naturally, Huerter's teammates had to give him a rough time today. Huerter jokingly reminded them that there are a lot of people within the organization who are still receiving bigger paychecks than him.

    It's great that Huerter and the Hawks can put all of the uncomfortable contract negotiations behind them and focus on the season. The Hawks host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, October 21. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

