Knicks Point Guard Jalen Brunson Receives Massive Injury Update Ahead of Matchup With Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks are set to face the New York Knicks on Saturday, hoping to break their current two game losing skid. Atlanta and New York have had some great matchups this year and ahead of the game on Saturday, the Knicks got some good injury news. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Brunson is going to practice on Friday and is expected to be ruled questionable for the game on Saturday. Brunson has been out with an ankle injury and has not played since an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6th.
This would of course be huge for the Knicks, as Brunson is their best player and played at an All-NBA level this season. He scored 36 points in their last matchup vs the Hawks and 34 the one prior to that. Keep an eye out on his official injury status tomorrow and leading up to tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Just a week ago, it looked like Atlanta was going to settle in as the No. 7 seed and host a play-in game with hopes of getting into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. That is still possible, but now the Hawks are in 8th place behind the Orlando Magic and are one game ahead of Miami for 9th and two games ahead of Chicago for the No. 10 seed. Atlanta could be at any one of the four spots and it is no guarantee that they are going to make the playoffs either. There are some winnable games to finish the season, but Atlanta needs to snap out of their funk and that starts on Saturday when they host the Knicks.
