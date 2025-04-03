All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game

The Hawks and the Mavericks are getting ready to tip-off tonight's game and both teams announced their starting lineups

Jackson Caudell

Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) runs ot the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Hawks:

G- Trae Young

G - Dyson Daniels

F - Zaccharie Risacher

F - Mouhamed Gueye

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Mavericks

G - Spencer Dinwiddie

G - Klay Thompson

F -Naji Marshall

F - Anthony Davis

C- Dereck Lively

P.J. Washington is out for the Mavs.

The Hawks were beaten up on the glass last night vs Portland and had a poor three-point shooting night. Can they turn those things around tonight vs Dallas?

It was an ugly night for the Hawks on offense, shooting 44% from the field and 22% (7-32) from three, as well as committing 19 turnovers, of which Portland scored 23 points. While the three-point shooting and the turnovers were a big problem, the rebounding was arguably the biggest reason the Hawks lost. Portland outrebounded the Hawks 54-45, including 19 offensive rebounds for the Blazers. Portland shot the ball 11 more times than the Hawks and hit six more threes as well. When you lose the possession battle and the three-point battle, it almost guarantees a loss.

Trae Young scored 29 points (7-20 shooting) and handed out 15 assists. Dyson Daniels had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. No other Hawk had more than 13 points. It was a rough night for Zaccharie Risacher, who scored just nine points one game after setting his career high against Milwaukee. The Hawks' bench was mostly non-existent tonight, as none of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Vit Krejci, Terance Mann, or Dominick Barlow were particularly effective.

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

