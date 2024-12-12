Knicks Superstar Responds To Trae Young's Dice Rolling Celebration On New York's Logo
The Atlanta Hawks have become giant killers this season and have surprised the NBA world with their 14-12 record. Atlanta has won seven of their last eight games and the latest was a win in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals against the Knicks, the Hawks second win over New York this season.
One big reason that the Hawks have been able to beat the Knicks twice this season is Dyson Daniels. Daniels has been one of the premier defenders in the NBA this season and in both games against New York, he has done a great job of guarding Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson. Last night, Daniels held Brunson to 14 points on 5-15 shooting and 2-6 from the floor and the Hawks defense smothered the Knicks offense, which had been the best in the NBA coming into the game.
While Brunson did not have a strong game, Hawks guard Trae Young did. Young has had a lot of success against the Knicks in the biggest moments and last night was no exception. While the stakes were not as high as the 2021 first round of the playoffs, it was the biggest game of the year for the Hawks and Young delivered. He finished with 22 points and 11 assists last night and was dicing the Knick's defense up in the third quarter. Atlanta won the game 108-100 and after the game, Young had a celebration in store for the Knicks.
After the game, Brunson was asked about Young celebrating on the Knicks logo and he had a short answer.
"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that"
Young has taken a different approach to his game and has become more of a facilitator than a scorer, leading the league in assists while his scoring numbers take a dip and it has benefitted the team in a big way. Atlanta is 14-12 and in 7th place in the Eastern Conference, but only 2.5 games out of third place. Before the game, ESPN analyst and former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins, who has long been a fan of Young's, had this to say:
"When you think about guys who have the most 40-point games in Madison Square Garden, it's Jordan, Kobe, Bernard King, and Trae Young. Here is the thing, Trae Young is the most disrespected star since Carmelo Anthony. Both were one and done phenoms, both took their franchises to the conference finals and still, they were disrespected and the fans were ungrateful for what they had done, for what Carmelo had done and now what Trae Young is doing. What Trae Young is doing right now, even though his shooting splits are down, but his playmaking is at an all-world, MVP level, like Steve Nash and Jason Kidd."
