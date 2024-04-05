Kobe Bufkin Showed Last Night Why He Can Be An Important Piece For Atlanta's Future
The Hawks might not have won the game last night vs the Dallas Mavericks, but the brightest takeaway might have been from their rookie guard Kobe Bufkin. Bufkin recently came back from a toe injury and has been playing the backup point guard minutes behind Dejounte Murray and last night might have been his best performance of the whole season, not just since he has been back.
Bufkin played close to 13 minutes, scored nine points on 4-8 shooting from the field, and finished as a +2 when on the floor. It was his defense that really shined through though. Bufkin had one of the hardest matchups in the NBA guarding Kyrie Irving, but he more than held his own and forced a couple of turnovers from Irving.
After the game, Quin Snyder praised the work that Bufkin did during the minutes that he got last night:
"He did a good job, we extended him a little bit and that group was playing well and he was a part of that, a big part of that. I just want him to make plays for other people, but also to be aggressive and take his shots. He had one in pick-and-roll where he cut back and pulled up and made a 15-footer. That is the way that he has to play and he is doing that and he is excited to be healthy as well"
It is good news for the Hawks that their first-round pick from this past year's draft is showing flashes. If Bufkin keeps trending this way, he could play a major role in the Hawks' future.
Atlanta came out scoring the ball well, having 31 points in the first quarter, but the rest of the game was ugly for the Hawks, especially the second half.
Atlanta entered the fourth quarter only trailing by 12 and they held the Mavericks to 16 points, 27% shooting from the field, and 17% from three. It was a very good defensive quarter against one of the NBA's best offenses and that should have been enough to get Atlanta back in the game.
Unfortunately for them though, their offense was somehow worse.
Atlanta scored only 14 points in the fourth quarter, shot 25% from the field, and 17% from three. They turned the ball over six times as well.
The Hawks had multiple chances to get back in the game and make a run in the fourth quarter, but the offense could not make shots.
The Hawks are back on the road tomorrow night in Denver. The game will start at 9:00 p.m.