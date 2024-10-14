LOOK: Hawks, SkyHawks Celebrate Love Out Loud At 2024 Atlanta Pride Parade
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks, College Park Skyhawks, and State Farm Arena marched in the 2024 Atlanta Pride Parade alongside friends and families. The Hawks-branded float featured the mantra “True Comes in All Colors,” which included rainbow flags and signs of support and solidarity to celebrate diversity and inclusion. As the float traveled along the parade route, Harry the Hawk, Colli Hawk, ATL Dancers, College Park Skyhawks Southside Crew, and Flight Crew performed. Along with the float, one lucky fan rode in a special Atlanta Hawks pride-wrapped BMW M4 convertible courtesy of Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers.
“The Hawks are committed to staying True to Atlanta in many ways, and we were thrilled to join BMW and the LGBTQIA+ community at this year’s Atlanta Pride Parade,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “We believe in the power of sports to unify our community, and we’re glad to use our platform to celebrate active allyship, love and diversity.”
On the float, DJ Mohawk performed for the crowd while CM emceed and the team passed out Hawks-branded pride medallion necklaces, stress balls, handheld flags, and shirts along the route.
“I’m so happy to ride with pride with the Hawks in the Atlanta Pride Parade,” said Hawks fan, Michael Phipps. “Riding in the special pride-wrapped BMW was such an amazing experience and I loved seeing all the energy today.”
Phipps also won tickets to the Hawks’ upcoming Pride Night on Wed., Jan 22 against the Detroit Pistons.
The Atlanta Pride Parade is the center of the Atlanta Pride Festival, the largest event of its kind in the city. Over 100,000 people attended the parade, which started at noon and began at the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA Station, traveling along Peachtree Street, and concluding at Piedmont Park. The Atlanta Pride Committee is Georgia’s oldest non-profit agency serving the LGBTQIA+ community and serves as an advocate of, and resource to, gender and sexually diverse communities in Atlanta and the Southeastern United States.
“Atlanta Pride is excited to continue to grow our collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Atlanta Pride Executive Director, Chris McCain. “Their commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community year-round, and their message that ‘True Comes In All Colors,’ echoes this year's festival theme of ‘United With Pride.’ We are grateful for their support of visibility and representation, and we loved celebrating with them this weekend at the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade.”
Launched in 2022, the Hawks Pride Council includes external community leaders, partners and entrepreneurs in the LGBTQIA+ community who work with the organization as advocates and liaisons. The focus of the council is to ensure a more inclusive environment and to help the organization adopt policies that create a welcoming environment for everyone. The Atlanta Hawks LGBTQIA+ Pride Employee Resource Group serves to promote LGBTQIA+ rights in the workplace and fosters connection between team members who share similar experiences and identities.
In 2015, the Hawks were the first professional sports team in Atlanta to enter a float in Atlanta’s annual Pride Parade. The Hawks have continued to extend support to the LGBTQIA+ community beyond the Pride Parade with the implementation of the annual Pride Night at the award-winning State Farm Arena.