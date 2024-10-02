National Analyst Ranks The Atlanta Hawks Potential Starting Five Against the Rest of the NBA
NBA Training Camp is underway around the league, including for the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is about to embark on an intriguing season with new young talent and while they are still trying to figure out how they fit together, you can see the potential for upside. Dyson Daniels is one of the game's best perimeter defenders, No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher has the size and versatility Atlanta lacked, and Jalen Johnson could be even better than he was last year if he can stay healthy. I think that makes Atlanta one of the more intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference, but guessing their starting lineup is not as easy as you might think.
Going into the year, I am only labeling Trae Young and Johnson as the sure-fire starters in the lineup, but the other three spots are open for business. In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey ranked every starting lineup in the NBA and put Atlanta at No. 22 heading into the season:
Projected Starters: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanović, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela
"With Dejounte Murray now on the New Orleans Pelicans, the Atlanta Hawks offense is firmly back in the hands of Trae Young. And generally speaking, that's been a good thing.
Since the start of his second season, Atlanta has put up 117.9 points per 100 possessions with Young on the floor and 110.4 when he's off.
And the lineup above is tailor-made for Young's pick-and-roll prowess. Capela has tons of experience as the screen-setting and rim-running 5. And at least in theory, all three of the players between them are floor-spacers.
Bogdan Bogdanović can even spare Young some occasional playmaking responsibility without taking too much (as Murray did).
Jalen Johnson continuing the breakout that started last season would obviously help, too. He's a dynamic finisher around the rim whose three-point percentage crept up to 35.5 in 2023-24.
Really, the only question mark here is Zaccharie Risacher. He's bumping De'Andre Hunter from the lineup in this configuration, which may seem like a stretch for an incoming rookie. But Hunter has never provided a ton beyond 14-15 points per game (he's averaged just 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for his career) and the top overall pick in the draft is tough to keep on the bench."
This could end up being the starting lineup, but it is not a guarantee. I think there is a chance that either Dyson Daniels or even Risacher starts in the backcourt with Young and Bogdanovic comes off the bench. Bogdanovic was one of the best 6th men in the NBA last season and Quin Snyder might want him to stay in that role. For the small forward spot, my guess is that it will be either Risacher oR De'Andre Hunter. Hunter is more experienced, but the Hawks might want to see Risacher out there from day one. The center spot will either be Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu .
The Atlanta Hawks open their season in three weeks at home against the Brooklyn Nets.