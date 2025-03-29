NBA Analyst Has Interesting Way To Describe The Atlanta Hawks Heading Into The Final Weeks Of The Season
The NBA season ends in two weeks and there are plenty of playoff spots to be decided, especially in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers and the Celtics are locked into the top two spots, but 3-6 is up for grabs. Not only that, but the play-in spots 7-10 are also going to be a tight race down the stretch of the season. The Atlanta Hawks are currently in the 7th spot and if they hold onto it, they would be matched up with the Boston Celtics. Atlanta likely would not be able to seriously compete with Boston, especially with Jalen Johnson out for the season, but the Hawks should still be motivated to make the playoffs to see their young core play in that type of setting.
Speaking of that young core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu, they have been playing really well down the stretch of the season and are showing plenty of promise, which makes them an interesting team to watch in the playoffs, even if they won't be able to compete with the upper tier teams in the Eastern Conference. In a recent article, Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale used one word to describe every NBA team and this is what he had to say about the Hawks:
Atlanta Hawks: Intriguing
"Favorable matchups have allowed the Atlanta Hawks to fatten up their win column during the month of March. That can make it difficult to determine what about their performance is worth harping on to close the year, let alone wondering how it impacts the future.
Yet, Atlanta has propped up a top-five offense since the start of February. The feat is made all the more impressive knowing Jalen Johnson (shoulder) has not played a single minute during this stretch, and that Trae Young is far from the most efficient, quickest or healthiest (Achilles) version of himself.
Some untenably hot three-point shooting is a driving force, most notably from Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu. The rest of the offensive portfolio is worth taking at face value.
Young's playmaking artistry persists, even when he's not 100 percent, particularly when it comes to generating looks for others at the rim. Daniels' vision going downhill is well served in an offense doing a better job spacing the floor and pushing the pace. Zaccharie Risacher is making a late play for Rookie of the Year with deadeye shooting and surgical off-ball movement.
Building an elite offense around Young isn't necessarily an accomplishment. Except in this case, the Hawks are doing it without a true second in command—and with personnel who can be part of a better defense."
The Hawks had won three straight and seven of their last ten before losing two games this week to the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. Their offense has been among the league's best over the last two weeks and with one of the easier schedules to close the season, they can keep building momentum.
What makes this core so intriguing is how they have grown on offense over the last couple of months, particularly Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu. In March, Daniels averaged 14.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG, with 50% shooting from the field and 38% shooting from three. Risacher has made a late charge for the Rookie of the Year, averaging 15.0 PPG and 5.0 RPG on 53% shooting from the field and 38% from three. Okongwu has averaged 15.3 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 2.3 APG on 57% shooting from the field and 45% from three.
During the month of March, the three-man lineup of Daniels, Risacher, and Okongwu has a 4.1 net rating, including a 117.0 offensive rating and a 112.9 defense rating in 263 minutes played. These three are playing well and playing well together.
