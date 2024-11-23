NBA Cup Odds: Atlanta Hawks Still Have a Chance To Win East Group C And Advance to Quarterfinals
The Atlanta Hawks entered last night's game vs the Chicago Bulls in great position to win East Group C in the NBA Cup. They were 2-0 with wins over the Celtics and the Wizards, but their hopes of going undefeated in group play ended last night in a 14-point loss to the Bulls. The Hawks could not defend the three point line and the offense did not get going until the second half. Now, the Hawks are 2-1 in group play and will need a win vs the Cavaliers next week and a loss from Chicago to either Washington or Boston.
At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks have the second best odds to make it out of East Group C, right behind the Celtics. Here are the odds for the group winner:
1. Boston -165
2. Atlanta- +270
3. Cleveland- _440
4. Chicago Bulls- +2000
The Hawks still have a decent chance to make it out of the group, but beating the Cavs is going to be a huge challenge. Cleveland is 16-1 and has the best record in the NBA, with their only loss this season being to the Boston Celtics on the road. If the Hawks can find a way to pull a huge upset, they would be in the drivers seat to get to Las Vegas. Remember, the Hawks won as 16-point underdogs on the road vs Boston without Trae Young so it is not impossible for them to beat the Cavs at home.
For the Hawks to have a chance to make it out of this group though, Trae Young is going to have to start playing like he is capable of and the defense is going to have to be better.
In the first half against the Bulls last night, Atlanta shot 43% from the field and 27% from three, but only trailed by seven because they were playing very good defense. That changed in the second half.
In the third quarter alone, Chicago shot 75% from the floor and went 6-11 (55%) from three. They outscored the Hawks 41-33 in the quarter and led by 15 going into the final quarter.
The 4th quarter was no different. Chicago stayed red hot from three, shooting 8-14 in the quarter and while the Hawks offense was fine, it did not matter. To put into context the three point disparity in this game, Atlanta hit 10 three pointers in the game and the Bulls hit 14 in the second half alone. There have been several games this year already where the Hawks have been outshot from three by a large margin and that again was a key in their defeat. The Bulls never had to sweat in the 4th quarter and won 136-122.
The Hawks have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season, but that does not change the fact that they have a legit chance at winning East Group C if they can find a way to win against the Cavs next week.
