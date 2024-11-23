New Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Trae Young to Lakers, But Is The Return Good Enough For the Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a 7-10 start and while they have some young talent, this is not an unexpected start. They are just now getting healthy and trying to find their identity with this new team. Dyson Daniels has been a defensive player of the year candidate so far this year, but is still trying to find consistency on the offensive end. No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher has also flashed at times, but like Daniels, he has struggled shooting the ball. Jalen Johnson continues to look like one of the best young players in the league.
Then there is Trae Young, who has not been his normal self to start the year. He started the year having to play a lot of minutes and then sat out a game due to an Achilles injury. He has not played with the same kind of explosiveness that we are used to seeing from him and that has hurt the Hawks on the court. Currently, Young is averaging 22.1 PPG on 38% shooting from the field, but he is also averaging 11.7 APG. Head coach Quin Snyder was asked about Young after the Hawks loss to the Bulls last night and had this to say:
With the emergence of Daniels, Risacher, and Johnson, the chatter about what the Hawks will do with Young has not stopped. While the Hawks do not control any of their picks until 2028, that has not stopped analysts and pundits around the league wondering if the Hawks will trade Young and go in a different direction with their players.
The Lakers have been rumored as a possible destination for Young, despite their lack of desirable assets. A new trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley sends Young to the Lakers, but not much is sent back in return:
"While Atlanta may well be making calls about Trae Young—the Hawks are moving their offense away from him—it's possible no one is answering. As The Ringer's Kirk Goldsberry shared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, "there's no market for [Young]."
This sentiment has been shared before, so the Hawks could have a lot more difficulty dealing the three-time All-Star than some might expect.
The trade
Trae Young and Cody Zeller to the Los Angeles Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick
The Lakers, who have been linked to Young in the past, might still feel they need more star power and shot creation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to contend for the crown. There would certainly be defensive questions upon Young's arrival, but he could up the team's three-point volume and ease James's burden on the offensive end. And if anyone could successfully anchor a defense behind a Young-Austin Reaves backcourt, it just might be Davis. Zeller, who hasn't played this season due to personal reasons, would simply help make the money work.
The Hawks may not get much value beyond the 2029 first here, but that's still a coveted asset (especially in return for someone with seemingly little to no interest). Plus, they'd gain a future second and might have better luck developing Hood-Schifino, last year's 17th pick. Russell is an on expiring contract, while Hachimura and Vincent will be next season, so Atlanta wouldn't be tied long-term to any of the three unless it wanted to."
Even if there is not a market for Young, this is a terrible trade idea for the Hawks and one they should not consider. First, the Hawks own the Lakers first round pick in the upcoming draft and have no incentive to help them with this trade. Second, none of the players they are getting back would help them at all and they are not even close to the caliber of Young. D'Angelo Russell has been benched, Vincent has been a terrible signing for the Lakers, and Hood-Schifino has shown nothing since being drafted by the Lakers. Hachimura is the best player in the deal and while he is a fine player, he can't be the centerpiece of a trade involving one of the best point guard in the NBA. Only one first round pick is not good enough either.
While nothing is impossible in the NBA, this deal makes zero sense for the Hawks and one they should not consider. Young is struggling right now, but the Hawks would be much worse without him if they did this trade. The return is not good enough and the Hawks still don't own their first round picks until 2028. This would be a bad move for the franchise.