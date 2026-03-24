Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Blowout Win Over Memphis

The Atlanta Hawks had not trouble tonight with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Atlanta was once again missing star forward Jalen Johnson, but it did not matter in the slightest. The Hawks jumped on the Grizzlies from the jump and got a needed win while the teams around them in the standings lost once again.

It was a good night for the Hawks and let's get into the biggest takeaways.

1. Hawks got a game they needed

Is a game against a tanking Grizzlies team near the end of March really a must win game?

Well, yeah it is if you look at the Eastern Conference standings.

The Raptors, Hawks, 76ers, Heat, Magic, and Hornets can all be anywhere from No. 5 in the East at the end of the season to No. 10 at the end of the season. Every team in the mix would obviously prefer to be in the playoff field instead of having to win two road games just to get into the field.

Atlanta's schedule is about to get significantly tougher as well. They travel to Detroit on Wednesday, then to Boston on Friday, host Sacrament on Saturday, then host the Celtics to cap off the stretch. They also face Orlando, Miami, New York, and Cleveland (twice) to close out the season.

The great news for the Hawks tonight is that the Magic, 76ers, and Heat all lost, improving Atlanta's positioning.

The Hawks have done a great job at winning the games they need to win and now they are set up for a chance to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament.

2. Another strong game for Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker continues to make his case to be named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

In over 25 minutes played tonight, Alexander Walker scored 26 points on 8-11 shooting and dished out six assists. He took on more of a responsibility with Johnson out and took full advantage. Alexander-Walker has had an explosive month in March and has been one of the catalysts for the Hawks recent surge.

3, No Jalen Johnson, no problem

The Hawks were still massive favorites tonight against the Grizzlies, but when you missing your best player and a player who is in the mix for an All-NBA slot, you never know what can happen.

Tonight, it did not matter.

Now, the Hawks don't exactly want to get used to playing without their best player, but they dominated the two games that he missed, which is impressive in its own right. Hopefully Johnson is able to suit up for the Hawks on Wednesday against Detroit, who will prove to be a much tougher test than what they have seen in the last two games.

4. Three point barrage

The Hawks matched their franchise record for three pointers made in a game tonight as they drilled 25 three pointers in the 39 point victory.

Alexander-Walker and Jonathan Kuminga each had four made threes, while CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, and Keaton Wallace hit three each. Atlanta got anything they wanted from deep and that was a huge part of the blowout win.