NBA Five on Five: Comparing Atlanta and Brooklyn's Projected Starting Lineups
After an offseason of adding talent to an already intriguing roster, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be built to contend in the Eastern Conference this season. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher are going to be joined by Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Asa Newell, and Luke Kennard. The goal will be to not only make the playoffs, but to have a deep run in the playoffs.
With the season nearly a month away, let's continue our five-on-five series, comparing the Hawks' projected starting lineup with the others in the NBA. Next up, the Brooklyn Nets.
Note: The starting lineups are just projections. The Nets have a few spots up in the air.
Point Guard: Trae Young vs Egor Demin
This is obviously going to be a huge mismatch on paper.
Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA and is coming off another All-Star season in which he averaged 24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG, shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three. It was a different kind of season from Young, as he took more of a backseat and tried to have a different approach with his teammates. It largely worked and now Young is going to have the most talented team around him that he has ever had. I expect an All-NBA type of season.
Demin was the Nets highest draft pick in the 2025 draft and he is expected to get plenty of playing time early. He was a talented passer at BYU and has size, but his scoring is the question mark, especially when it comes to shooting. Expect him to have his ups and downs like most rookies, but there will probably be more bad than good (like most rookies).
Advantage: Young
Shooting Guard: Dyson Daniels vs Cam Thomas
Cam Thomas is back with the Nets and is one of the NBA's most talented scorers. However, Daniels is one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders, finishing second in defensive player of the year voting and winning the Most Improved Player Award. While Daniels is a terrific defender, he showed a lot of growth on the offensive end.
Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG last season while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34% from three. He grew as a playmaker and made strides in a lot of different areas on offense. While there is still a ways to go for Daniels on that end, he is a better all-around player than Thomas, even though Thomas is the better scorer and offensive player.
Advantage: Daniels
Small Forward: Zaccharie Risacher vs Terance Mann
Zaccharie Risacher had a solid rookie season, finishing second in rookie of the year voting and really coming on strong in the second half of the season. His shooting numbers really improved (46% from the field and 36% from three), and Risacher really had a solid tournament in this year's EuroBasket, showing that he might be ready for a breakout season.
Terance Mann is the favorite to land in the Nets starting lineup after the Hawks traded him there this offseason. Mann did not have a strong few months after the Hawks traded for him, though he did shoot the ball well from three. Mann's struggles really came on the defensive end and I do not expect that to magically turn that around as a projected start this year. Mann has more experience, but the upside that Risacher showed last season gives him the edge.
Advantage: Risacher
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Michael Porter Jr
Porter Jr is another new face on the Nets after landing there in a summer blockbuster trade that sent Cam Johnson to Denver.
Porter Jr is going to have to get used to playing without the best player in the world while he is with the Nets. He is a terrific shooter and solid rebounder, but how will he fare now that he does not having Nikola Jokic getting him the best looks possible? There will be more on his shoulders this season and I don't know how that will go for him or the Nets.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make, but he is far ahead of Porter Jr as a player and should only get better.
Advantage: Johnson
Center: Krsitaps Porzingis/Onyeka Okongwu vs Nic Claxton
The Hawks have two quality options to start at center for them and that is why they are going to be one of the East's best teams.
Porzingis and Okongwu are two different players, but both are very good. Porzingis gives the Hawks an elite threat from three while also giving them strong interior defense. Okongwu is a really strong defender, just not a shot blocker, and a terrific pick and roll partner with Young. The defense for the Hawks was really strong when Okongwu and Johnson played together last season.
Claxton is a good player, but one might wonder if he is overpaid for his production. After having an elite defensive season two years ago, Claxton has been a bit underwhelming on that end while still being limited offensively. Claxton is a good player, but I do wonder if he has hit a wall in his development.
Advantage: Hawks
Summary
As you can see, the Hawks have a huge talent advantage over the Nets, which is expected. There is a reason that the Hawks are going to be competing to win the Eastern Conference while the Nets are hoping to only win the draft lottery.