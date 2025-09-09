NBA Five on Five: Comparing Atlanta and Chicago's Projected Starting Lineups
After an offseason of adding talent to an already intriguing roster, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be built to contend in the Eastern Conference this season. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher are going to be joined by Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Asa Newell, and Luke Kennard. The goal will be to not only make the playoffs, but to have a deep run in the playoffs.
With the season nearly a month away, let's continue our five-on-five series, comparing the Hawks' projected starting lineup with the others in the NBA. Next up, the Chicago Bulls.
Point Guard: Trae Young vs Josh Giddey
Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA and is coming off another All-Star season in which he averaged 24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG, shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three. It was a different kind of season for Young, as he took more of a backseat and tried to have a different approach with his teammates. It largely worked, and now Young is going to have the most talented team around him that he has ever had. I expect an All-NBA type of season.
Josh Giddey has been in the news all Summer because he was a restricted free agent, but he signed a four-year, $100 million deal today. Giddey will be back leading the Bulls offense after he averaged 14.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 7.2 APG, while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from three. Giddey had a great end to the season and was an improved shooter from deep a year ago.
This is still a big advantage for the Hawks. Giddey is a good player, but his level of passing and scoring is not on the level of Young.
Advantage: Hawks
Shooting Guard: Dyson Daniels vs Coby White
This is a very interesting matchup of two players who have grown a lot over the past season.
Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG last season while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34% from three. He grew as a playmaker and made strides in a lot of different areas on offense. While there is still a way to go for Daniels on that end, he is a better all-around player than White, even though White is the better scorer and offensive player. Daniels won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He is one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA and should only get better, even if he does not repeat the gaudy statistics he did last year.
White is a tremendous offensive player, but lacks a lot on the other end of the court. He averaged 20.4 PPG last season and shot 45% from the field and 37% from three. He is clearly a better scorer than Daniels, but Daniels two-way ability gives him the edge. I can see Daniels making more improvements on offense, but can't see White making more strides (if any) on defense.
Advantage: Daniels
Small Forward: Zaccharie Risacher vs Kevin Huerter
Zaccharie Risacher had a solid rookie season, finishing second in rookie of the year voting and really coming on strong in the second half of the season. His shooting numbers really improved (46% from the field and 36% from three), and Risacher really had a solid tournament in this year's EuroBasket, showing that he might be ready for a breakout season.
Huerter has not made the improvements that some thought he would when he got a larger role away from Atlanta. He shot 38% from three last season with Chicago and is still a viable shooting threat. I like the trajectory of Risacher and he will be a better player in the future, but Huerter is probably the more consistent player as of today. This is a projection for right now, not a year or two in the future.
Advantage: Huerter
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Matas Buzelis
This is the biggest mismatch on paper between these two teams.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make, but he is far ahead of Buzelis as a player and should only get better.
Buzelis really finished strong as a rookie and his future looks really bright. He averaged 8.6 PPG and 3.5 RPG last season in 80 games and 31 starts, shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three. He still has a ways to go in a lot of aspects of his games, but his scoring ability and size should have Bulls fans excited.
Advantage: Johnson
Center: Kristaps Porzingis/Onyeka Okongwu vs Nikola Vucevic
The Hawks have two quality options to start at center for them and that is why they are going to be one of the East's best teams.
Porzingis and Okongwu are two different players, but both are very good. Porzingis gives the Hawks an elite threat from three while also giving them strong interior defense. Okongwu is a really strong defender, just not a shot blocker, and a terrific pick-and-roll partner with Young. The defense for the Hawks was really strong when Okongwu and Johnson played together last season.
Nikola Vucevic really struggles on defense, but he can still get a bucket. Vucevic averaged 18.1 PPG and 10.1 RPG while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three. His best days might be behind him, but he is still a quality option.
I lean towards the Hawks with this one, provided that Porzingis is healthy.
Advantage: Atlanta