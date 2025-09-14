NBA Five on Five: Comparing Atlanta and Indiana's Projected Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks added many players this offseason to an already young and upcoming roster, and it now appears that the Hawks are potential playoff contenders. Atlanta's roster boasts a wealth of promising young talent that rivals the rest of the NBA, and it has acquired valuable pieces that can help the team take the next step.
Now that the NBA season is less than a month away, it is a good time to take a deeper dive into where the Hawks rank as far as starting lineups compared to other teams in the league. Next up, the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers were the best story in the NBA last season, but they are going to have a reset year in 2025-2026. Indiana is going to be without Tyrese Haliburton this season and they let center Myles Turner go to Milwaukee. Indiana is very unlikely to make their third straight conference finals and they will be trying to see how their players fit in different roles and then try and return to contention next season.
Point Guard: Trae Young vs Andrew Nembhard
Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA and is coming off another All-Star season in which he averaged 24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG, shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three. It was a different kind of season for Young, as he took more of a backseat and tried to have a different approach with his teammates. It largely worked, and now Young is going to have the most talented team around him that he has ever had. I expect an All-NBA type of season.
Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are going to be leading the Pacers offense this year from the guard position and it will be interesting to see how Nembhard does. He averaged 10.0 PPG and 5.0 APG last season and shot 46% from the field and 29% from three. He is going to have increased responsibility and I think he is an intriguing Most Improved Player Candidate, but Young is clearly better.
Advantage: Atlanta
Shooting guard: Dyson Daniels vs Benedict Mathurin
Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG last season while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34% from three. He grew as a playmaker and made strides in a lot of different areas on offense. While there is still a way to go for Daniels on that end, he is a better all-around player than White, even though White is the better scorer and offensive player. Daniels won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He is one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA and should only get better, even if he does not repeat the gaudy statistics he did last year.
Mathurin is going to be another player who will be tasked with stepping up with Haliburton out for the season. He was the Pacers third leading scorer last season, averaging 16.1 PPG and I would bet that he will make the jump to be the second leading scorer with Haliburton off the floor. Mathurin still needs to expand his game, but the Pacers are going to need his scoring this year.
Advantage: Hawks
Small Forward: Zaccharie Risacher vs Aaron Nesmith
This is an interesting matchup.
Risacher had a solid rookie season, finishing second in rookie of the year voting and really coming on strong in the second half of the season. His shooting numbers really improved (46% from the field and 36% from three), and Risacher really had a solid tournament in this year's EuroBasket, showing that he might be ready for a breakout season.
Nesmith has gotten better each season and has become an elite three point shooter, shooting 43% from deep last season. Will he get the same kind of looks now that Haliburton is out? That is one of my biggest questions. He is also a very good defender and I think as of right now, he holds a slight advantage over Risacher, though he can change that this year.
Advantage: Pacers
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Pascal Siakam
Elite player vs elite player.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make and has to stay healthy, but the upside for him is through the roof.
Siakam is arguably the NBA's most underrated player and he showed why during last season's postseason run. He was the leading scorer for Indiana last year, averaging 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 3.4 APG while shooting 52% from the field and 39% from three. Siakam should be a candidate to make the All-NBA team and he is going to be tasked with keeping Indiana in the playoff hunt.
Advantage: Indiana
Center: Onyeka Okongwu/Kristaps Porzingis vs Jay Huff
This is another big mismatch on paper.
The Hawks have two quality options to start at center for them and that is why they are going to be one of the East's best teams.
Porzingis and Okongwu are two different players, but both are very good. Porzingis gives the Hawks an elite threat from three while also giving them strong interior defense. Okongwu is a really strong defender, just not a shot blocker, and a terrific pick-and-roll partner with Young. The defense for the Hawks was really strong when Okongwu and Johnson played together last season.
Jay Huff is coming over from the Grizzlies and I like his potential on this team. He averaged 6.9 PPG on 52% from the field and 41% from three in 64 games. Can Huff handle a larger role and become a legitimate starting center in the NBA?
Advantage: Atlanta