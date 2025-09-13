NBA Five on Five: Comparing Atlanta and Philadelphia's Projected Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks added many players this offseason to an already young and upcoming roster, and it now appears that the Hawks are potential playoff contenders. Atlanta's roster boasts a wealth of promising young talent that rivals the rest of the NBA, and it has acquired valuable pieces that can help the team take the next step.
Now that the NBA season is less than a month away, it is a good time to take a deeper dive into where the Hawks rank as far as starting lineups compared to other teams in the league. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the biggest wild-cards in the NBA next season. They could be a top-five seed if MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey are relatively healthy. Paul George returning to form would also be massive for a 76ers team that was decimated by injuries last season. However, it's about as likely that they'll be in the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings due to their inability to stay on the court.
Point Guard: Trae Young vs Jared McCain
These two point guards are both offensive threats who have different styles in terms of how they play the position. Young is one of the best passers in the NBA who is almost an offense unto himself. He's coming off another All-Star season in which he averaged 24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG, shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three-point range.
For 23 games, Jared McCain looked like a star in the making. He averaged 15.3 points and 2.6 assists on 38.3% shooting from deep while taking almost six threes a game. Despite his size, he's a solid finisher at the rim and he's a talented passer. The assist totals don't quite reflect it, but McCain's overall vision as a ball-handler was one of the more exciting elements of a miserable season in Philly.
However, the advantage has to go to Atlanta. There aren't many point guards who can do what Trae does and he's one of the most proven offensive engines. McCain had some exciting flashes, but his highest ceiling outcome is a player roughly like Young.
Advantage: Atlanta
Shooting Guard: Dyson Daniels vs Tyrese Maxey
Dyson Daniels is, full-stop, one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. There's a case that he is the best, but he needs to show it in the playoffs before he can earn that moniker. Even so, the reigning NBA steals leader had a great two-way season for the Hawks, averaging a career-high 14.1 points on a career-best 54.5 TS%. He's not the most dynamic offensive player, but he does enough to keep himself on the court so that he can exert his defensive advantage on opposing stars. He routinely takes the toughest perimeter assignment and his combination of size, timing and agility is matched by very few players.
Maxey is one of the fastest players in the NBA, using his blazing speed to put tons of pressure on the rim. He had a down season as a shooter last season, but he's usually hovering around the 37-40% range from deep on high volume while scoring 23+ points per game. He's also quietly turned himself into a solid defender. While he doesn't have the recognition or consistency of more established guards like Young, he can hold his own against practically anyone.
This is closer than it might seem. Daniels is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and it's hard to put Maxey as one of the five best shooting guards in the NBA. Still, Maxey's had massive postseason games, he can create his own shot without being a defensive liability, and he's more proven than Daniels is.
Advantage: Philly
Small Forward: Zaccharie Risacher vs VJ Edgecombe
Over the second half of the season, Risacher thrived in his role by blossoming into a good catch-and-shoot three-point shooter who had some nice moments on defense due to his foot speed. He doesn't have a ton of refinement yet to his game, but there were flashes of a developing handle and he had a great summer apperance in the EuroBasket tournament.
Edgecombe, however, is a complete unknown. He's incredibly athletic and drew rave reviews during his time at Baylor for being a tenacious defender at the point of attack. While he's drawn comparisons to a healthy version of Victor Oladipo, who was an All-Star caliber player at his peak, he's probably not going to hit that version of himself in his rookie season.
Risacher gets the nod for already being a proven shooter at the NBA level with solid defense, both of which are questions with Edgecome.
Advantage: Atlanta
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Paul George
If Paul George was in his prime, this wouldn't be anywhere close to a debate. However, the version of George that Philly got last season was rarely on the court and didn't play well when he was out there. He shot a paltry 54.3 TS% and struggled to get to the rim. His handle is still solid and he had flashes of his old self, but it appears that George's best days are firmly behind him.
Conversely, all signs are poised for Johnson to take a big leap in 2025. He is a phenomenal talent who can handle the ball, rebound at an elite level and even create some of his own offense. He's consistently struggled to stay healthy, but there's no doubt he's one of the best young forwards in the NBA.
It's an easy decision to label Atlanta as having the advantage here. If he stays healthy, it's very likely that Johnson would be considered one of the ten best power forwards in the NBA next year.
Advantage: Atlanta
Center: Kristaps Porzingis/Onyeka Okongwu vs Joel Embiid
This would be a marquee matchup if both Porzingis and Embiid were guarenteed to be healthy. Unfortunately, both are among the most injury-prone players in the NBA. Porzingis's combination of rim protection and shooting would be a challenge for Embiid to overcome. Even so, the former MVP has a dizzying array of moves in his scoring arsenal. He's one of the best midrange shooters in the league despite his size and still gets it done in the paint while being able to hit enough threes to keep the defense honest.
Okongwu is an entirely different type of matchup for Embiid. While Embiid has a huge advantage on him in the paint, Okongwu's mobility would be a challenge for Embiid to get on the perimeter and stop. Still, Embiid firmly has the edge on Okongwu and it's also fair to say that he'd likely be able to get the better of Porzingis as well - if healthy.
Advantage: Philadelphia