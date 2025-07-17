NBA Free Agency: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Elite Free Agent Three-Point Shooter

JUST IN: The Atlanta Hawks and Caleb Houstan agreed to a one-year deal, sources told @hoopshype. The 22-year-old shot 50.7% from 3-point range after the All-Star break and has improved his 3-point shooting in each of his first 3 NBA seasons. Agent Jason Glushon finalized the deal pic.twitter.com/LHRtPEMaTO