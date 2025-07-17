NBA Free Agency: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Elite Free Agent Three-Point Shooter
The Atlanta Hawks continue to add to their roster and today, it was reported by Michael Scotto at Hoopshype that former Magic forward Caleb Houstan was signing a one-year deal with the Hawks.
This is a signing that makes a ton of sense for the Hawks. Atlanta needed another small forward on the roster and they have been trying to bring in more shooting this offseason as evidenced by the acquisitions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kennard.
Houstan has played three seasons in the NBA, all for the Orlando Magic, and he has elite shooting numbers. For his career, Houstan is a 39.1% three-point shooter on 2.9 attempts. Shooting is main calling card, as he is not a strong defender, passer, rebounder, and he does not get to the free throw line much. This is a good depth signing and one that should fit right into the roster. Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has been crushing this offseason and this is another move that should have the Hawks competing near the top of the Eastern Conference.
That is a pretty good offseason isn't it?