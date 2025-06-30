NBA Free Agency Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest In Elite Shooter
NBA Free Agency is set to begin tonight at 6:00 p.m. and the Atlanta Hawks are expected to be an active team throughout. While the top name connected with the Hawks has been Timberwolves wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta is being connected with other players, including Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are showing interest in Kennard, along with the Rockets and Nuggets.
One of the Hawks biggest weaknesses on their roster was shooting and despite adding Kristaps Porzingis already this offseason, they need more of it. Surrounding Trae Young with shooters is a recipe for success and there are not many in the NBA that are better than Kennard. For his career, Kennard is a 43.8% three-point shooter and has not shot worse from 40% from three since the 2019-2020 season. Kennard is not the strongest defender, but he would add an instant boost to the Hawks bench and their shooting. Keep an eye on this when things begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted the Hawks to add Alexander-Walker this summer:
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Prior: No. 11
2024-25 Salary: $4.3 million
Rights: Full Bird
"Alexander-Walker may be the most attainable, still young (almost 27), unrestricted free-agent 3-and-D wing on the market.
Minnesota has a hefty payroll before deciding on potential free agents Julius Randle and Naz Reid. It may not have a long-term solution at point guard.
Competing executives may want to test the Timberwolves' appetite for another hefty deal, gambling that Minnesota trusts Terrence Shannon Jr. (24) to handle that responsibility at a cheaper price.
Also, because he's unrestricted, Alexander-Walker has a say in where he goes, though few teams have the kind of money he might have gotten in a looser offseason."
Prediction: The Hawks steal him away with a full NTMLE offer.
This move would make plenty of sense for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is a very good defender and a career 36% three-point shooter. He would instantly become a top bench option for the Hawks and if Atlanta is able to bring back Caris LeVert, find two good options for center depth, and make two solid draft picks, this team suddenly becomes one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference. Keep an eye out for the Hawks and Alexander-Walker this offseason.