NBA GM's Predict Where Atlanta Will Land In The Eastern Conference Standings
If you are an Atlanta Hawks fan, hearing so much positive talk about your team might make you nervous.
The Hawks are not usually the team that is lauded for their offseason work, but you won't find many around the league that don't think Atlanta hit a home run this summer.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis, and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal, and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
While the media is projecting a big jump from the Hawks, what about general managers across the league?
General Managers survey
Before the start of each season, the NBA conducts a survey of each general manager in the league about different subjects. When it comes to where the Hawks will fall in the standings, the GM's of the league predicted Atlanta to be 4th, behind Cleveland, New York, and Orlando.
While most projections place the Hawks amongst the top four teams in the Eastern Conference, ESPN's Kevin Pelton and his projection model are giving the Hawks 44 wins and projecting them to finish 7th in the East, behind Cleveland, Orlando, New York, Indiana, Boston, and Milwaukee:
"The hype might be getting a little heavy for the Hawks, whose offseason was undoubtedly positive but perhaps not transformative in the short term. I'm higher than the model on Atlanta's chances of avoiding the play-in, but I would still be surprised if they finish in the East's top four."
Where will they land?
So where will Atlanta land? Will it be in the top four or will it be closer to what Pelton is projecting?
I think that if the Hawks are healthy, they are more likely to finish in the top four than be back in the play-in. That is the Hawks biggest question though. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Johnson, two key players for Atlanta, have had their fair share of trouble staying healthy. If one or both were to miss significant time, it would be a big blow to the Hawks hopes of getting into the top four.
This is setting up to be the most talented team that Trae Young has ever been on and one that seems perfect to fit with his strengths. Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher should take steps forward as young players with more reps this season and the bench is going to have more depth on it with the additions of Alexander-Walker and Kennard.
This is going to be the most expectations the Hawks have faced in recent memory and they have the talent to meet or even exceed those expectations. If they can stay healthy, I think this is a team that could not only challenge for a top four spot in the East, but perhaps a spot in the top two.