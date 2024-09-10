NBA Insider Details Why The Hawks Did Not Trade Dejounte Murray To The Lakers At the Trade Deadline
One of the biggest moves of the NBA summer was when the Hawks dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a trade package that included Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first round picks (one being an unprotected pick from the LA Lakers in 2025). There were numerous reported suitors for Murray, but the Pelicans trade package appealed to the Hawks the most.
Going back to the trade deadline (and even this summer), it was no secret that the Lakers were one of the teams that was interested in Murray. It seemed like there was some momentum in January and leading up to the February trade deadline between the two franchises, but nothing transpired. On the latest episode of the Hoop Collective, ESPN analysts Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon, and Tim Bontemps were discussing how the Lakers could improve via trade and Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter came up as a potential target. That prompted Windhorst to bring back the discussions between the Hawks and the Lakers for Murray and he made an interesting note about why there was not trade between them:
"Well I am going to tell ya, the Hawks went down this road last year with the Lakers, there was a time when there was a lot of momentum at least on the Laker's side and they thought they were going to get Dejounte Murray and at the end of the day, D'Angelo Russell being in that deal, I don't know if they were going to have a third team or whatever but the Hawks were not down with that at the end of the day, they were not down with going that direction so you would be going back on old ground there where they already said no but granted they know this would be the last year of his contract, that is a different situation."
You can watch the full episode here:
This is not the first time this has been said, but it is still interesting. The Lakers have some pieces that could be useful to the Hawks, but Russell is probably not one of them.
t was reported that the Hawks did not want Russell back in a deal, but according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, there was a three-team deal discussed between the Lakers, Nets, and Hawks:
"Multiple sources say that before trading for Dennis Schröder, the Brooklyn Nets were in talks with the Lakers for Russell (with L.A. getting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks). That negotiation died between the Lakers and Hawks, but the Nets still need a starting-caliber guard."
Pincus did not say what the Hawks were getting back in the deal, but I think it would likely have seen the Hawks getting Rui Hachimura, Hood-Schifino, and draft compensation back from the Lakers.
Could the Lakers come calling about Hunter before the season? It seems unlikely, but you can never rule anything out in the NBA.