NBA Insider Gives Fresh Update On How Hawks May Use Last Roster Spot
While it was initially believed that former Magic forward Caleb Houstan would fill the last roster spot on the Atlanta Hawks, it was reported that he would be on an Exhibit 10 contract instead of a guaranteed deal. Could Houstan still make the Hawks roster? Yes, but that is less certain now and as of the time this is being written, the Hawks still have 14 players on their roster, along with three-two way players.
Will the Hawks fill that last spot?
Since the Hawks have 14 spots filled now, they actually don't have to add a 15th player before the season. Atlanta is below the luxury tax line and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, they may elect to stay that way instead of adding another player:
"The Hawks, Celtics, Bulls, Pistons, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, Magic and Sixers all still have one spot open on their rosters.
Many of these teams, though, are expected to enter the season with that spot left open in the name of maintaining roster flexibility and reducing their luxury tax bills."
This should not come as a surprise necessarily. The Hawks have not paid the luxury tax under owner Tony Ressler and have done this before. Now, it could be smart in keeping this spot open in case a player who the Hawks covet becomes available, but it could also cost the Hawks in terms of adding a useful player to the roster to help them win, which they are clearly trying to do right now.
Things can always change, but it looks like the Hawks are going to be going into the season with the 14 players they currently have.
Who could fill that last spot?
If the Hawks decided they wanted to bring in a player for that 15th spot, Houstan would make a ton of sense. He would give the Hawks another high-level shooter, something they have coveted this offseason.
Houstan (pronounced “Houston”) appeared in 58 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes (.421 FG%, .400 3FG%, .882 FT%). Following the All-Star break, he recorded a .507% clip from three-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA amongst all players over that time (min. 35 3FGM). Against Minnesota on March 14, Houstan poured in a season-best 18 points on a season-high tying six made triples (6-8 3FGM), in addition to swiping a career-high tying four steals in 27 minutes of action.
Selected by Orlando with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Houstan has seen action in 168 career games (23 starts), owning averages of 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. He has also appeared in eight playoff games across two postseason runs with the Magic.
In three games with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-8 forward averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.4 minutes. Houstan has appeared in 15 games (four starts) in his NBA G League career, recording 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes (.402 FG%, .353 3FG%, .885 FT%).
It seems like the Hawks are going to keep that last roster spot open due to the luxury tax, but Houstan would be a good addition if Atlanta wanted to go in that direction.