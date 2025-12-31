Atlanta Hawks Announce They Have Waived A Two-Way Forward They Signed In The Summer

The Atlanta Hawks have had trouble with injuries to their two-way players this season, with forward Jacob Toppin injuries his shoulder earlier this season and being ruled out for the remainder of the season. Today, the Hawks announced that two-way forward Eli Ndiaye is going to be waived. He is alraedy out for the season with a torn labrum.

We have requested waivers on two-way forward Eli Ndiaye. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 31, 2025

The Hawks waiving Ndiaye opened up a two-way slot on their roster and according to multiple reports, the Hawks are going to sign RayJ Dennis to a two-way contract. Dennis has averaged 4.6 points and 1.9 assists in 12.3 minutes during 14 combined NBA games with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers this season.

The Atlanta Hawks and RayJ Dennis have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Dennis has averaged 4.6 points and 1.9 assists in 12.3 minutes during 14 combined NBA games with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers this season. pic.twitter.com/V0JAf1n8hs — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 31, 2025

The Hawks now have three two way players, with Dennis, forward Caleb Houstan, and recently signed center Malik Williams.

Williams has seen action in 14 games with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season (Tip-Off Tournament and regular season), averaging career highs of 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, in addition to 1.5 assists in 24.6 minutes of play.

In 12 games during the Tip-Off Tournament, he recorded 16.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, one of only eight players in the NBA G League to average at least 15.0 points and 10.0 boards in the Tip-Off portion of the season. He secured seven double-doubles within a 10-game span (Nov. 29-Dec. 22), including posting back-to-back outings with 20+ points and 15+ rebounds (Dec. 12, Dec. 14).

The 6-11 center has appeared in seven career NBA games, all during the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes of action.

In 100 NBA G League contests (75 starts) across three seasons with Sioux Falls (2023-25) and College Park, Williams owns career averages of 13.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.6 minutes.

Undrafted in 2022, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native suited up in 31 games for Anwil Wloclawek (Poland) in 2022-23, notching 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes.

In 122 collegiate games (62 starts) across a five-season career at Louisville, Williams averaged 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes. The first three-year team captain in program history, he earned MVP honors at the 2021 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best four steals against Maryland in the title game.

The Hawks face the Minnesota Timberwolves this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

