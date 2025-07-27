NBA Offseason Grades: Hawks One of Only Teams In NBA That Earns An "A" For Their Summer
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
Since making those moves, the Hawks have made some under the radar moves such as signing last year's second round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and signing former Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one year deal. Atlanta has one more roster spot available if they choose to use it, but there is no doubt that the roster as currently constructed is one of the best in the Eastern Conference on paper.
The Hawks have been earning high grades for their offseason activity, and the latest is from Bleacher Report analyst Grant Hughes, who gave the Hawks an "A" for their Summer:
"Nickeil Alexander-Walker (four years, $62 million via sign-and-trade) and Luke Kennard (one year, $11 million) give the Atlanta Hawks perhaps the best backcourt rotation they've had during the Trae Young era, and trade acquisition Kristaps Porziņģis will bring a shot-blocking, floor-stretching skill set the team has never really had.
Even with Porzingis' uncertain health, he was well worth Georges Niang, Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick, the price Atlanta paid to land him in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
The returning first unit—Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu—now have three high-end contributors coming off the bench behind them. This might be the deepest, most complete Hawks rotation since they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.
Better still, Atlanta came out on the right end of the most lopsided trade of the summer by securing an unprotected 2026 first-round pick (better of New Orleans or Milwaukee) and the No. 23 selection for the No. 13 pick. If the Pels or Bucks slip up, the Hawks could be choosing near the top of the 2026 draft."
Grade: A
If they can stay healthy, which might be their biggest question mark, this team should be firmly in the mix for a top four seed in the East and perhaps more.