NBA Trade Deadline: Three Biggest Questions For the Atlanta Hawks Ahead of the Trade Deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline is nearly 48 hours away and this has already been one of the craziest trade deadline weeks in NBA history. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swapped teams this past Saturday and then De'Aaron Fox was traded from Sacramento to San Antonio on Sunday. There have been other rumblings of other landscaping shifting trades in the league as well and things could get even crazier.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch leading up to Thursday's deadline. Players such as Clint Capela, Cody Zeller, Larry Nance Jr, and Bogdanovic have been mentioned as trade possibilities, but will the Hawks move any of them? The team announced last week that star forward Jalen Johnson is going to miss the rest of the season and that is something that could potentially alter their plans at the deadline. Bogdanovic has been out for the Hawks and has been listed as "Not With Team". Both Capela and Nance are expiring deals. It feels like the Hawks are going to make a move, but what would that look like, and for who?
Let's look at the most important questions for the Hawks ahead of Thursday's deadline?
1. Do the Hawks do anything?
There has been a lot of discussion about Bogdanovic, Capela, Nance, and Zeller as potential candidates to be moved, but what if the Hawks do nothing at all? There is always a chance that Atlanta sits tight and decides not to move any player. While Capela is on an expiring contract, he still has plenty of value for the Hawks as a rebounder and rim protector. Bogdanovic is having arguably the worst season of his career and it might be worth more to the Hawks to let him try to up his trade value and move him in the summer instead, although he does not fit on the Hawks timeline. Nance has been a useful depth player and a great locker-room presence for the Hawks and could be brought back next season on a new deal. The Hawks would probably love to move Zeller, but will they find any takers? Atlanta needs to be interested in finding trades that are future-based and will help them for more than just a few months and if the right deal is not there, this team could look exactly as it does now. In a situation where the Hawks had control of their own picks, they would be inclined to maybe better their draft position after a season-ending injury to Jalen Johnson, but the Hawks don't have control over their own picks until 2028. That's what makes them such a tricky team to figure out.
2. Could the Hawks make a surprising move for a big-time player?
The Atlanta Hawks have a promising young core around star point guard Young, with Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher all looking like the core pieces for the Hawks future. If the right deal/player becomes available, could the Hawks make a bigger move than most think? They have been connected to Brandon Ingram and Paul George as options, but what if Atlanta makes a surprising move that nobody sees coming? What if the Suns actually make Kevin Durant available, would the Hawks have real interest? He would fill a huge need and is still an elite player. If the right move is out there, maybe Hawks GM Landry Fields feels inclined to make a big move not just for the rest of this season, but for the future years to come around this young core.
3. What are the Hawks biggest needs at the deadline?
A. backup point guard, a secondary wing who can be a creator on offense, a backup power forward, and a potential upgrade at center are the biggest areas of need for Atlanta heading into Thursday. Now that Johnson is out for the season, the Hawks offense craters without Young on the floor and there is no real backup ball handler on the team for those situations. There are some smaller moves the Hawks could make that would work for the rest of the year. Wing players who can be shot creators are a dime a dozen, but that would explain the reported interest in both Ingram and George. Onyeka Okongwu has played well since taking over the starting role, but if a player such as Nic Claxton were to be available, would the Hawks be interested? What about a player like Robert Williams to back up Okongwu and improve the Hawks' defense? The needs for the Hawks are pretty obvious, but how they go about fixing them (if they do at all) is an interesting discussion.
